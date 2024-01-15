Police water truck collides with fertilizer truck in Brussels

A video started going viral on social media in which you can see the police fighting against farmers using fertilizer sprayers in Brussels. The agents decided to use water pipes.

For several months, farmers in Europe, primarily in France, Spain, and Belgium, began strikes and protests because governments overtaxed them and imported foreign goods.

Faced with these problems, many farmers started using their tractors to stop traffic, throw hay and manure, destroy foreign goods, burn buildings and much more. But the funniest thing is the recent fight between two vehicles.

Video shows an epic battle between water cannons attached to police water pipes and fertilizer sprayers attached to farmers’ tractors in Brussels.

In the clip you can see how the sprinklers throw manure on the building, on the police officers and on the vehicles acting as a wall, but they are repelled with the help of a cannon attached to the police water pipe, which sprays the manure. Trying does not reach its destination.