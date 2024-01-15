In lingerie and cowboy boots, will Rihanna be able to convince us to dress up in a cowgirl outfit?

Rihanna is back! No, it’s still not to announce a new album, but to pose on the cover of the Chinese edition of “Vogue” magazine.

Summary

Rihanna Was chosen to be featured in the magazine’s April issue Vogue China. For the occasion, the singer tried her hand at brand new style,

On the cover of the title, the artist is wearing a long pleated skirt, an embroidered bra, and a matching jacket. Concerned about the smallest details, the founder of the Fenty brand is wearing a cowgirl-style hat and a pair of Cowboy boots with flowers. An ultra sharp look, definitely influenced by the Louis Vuitton men’s Fall-Winter 2024-2025 fashion show hosted by Pharrell Williams. Among her sources of inspiration, Rihanna certainly also counts Beyoncé, who is preparing to unveil a country album.

Singer, entrepreneur, well-rounded and essential artist, Rihanna is a fashion icon adored by millions of fans. With almost 150 million followers on Instagram, she is one of the most famous celebrities in the world. Originally from Barbados, she began making a name for herself in the music industry in the mid-2000s by producing pop and upbeat sounds. Today, she continues to impress By developing your own clothing label, savage x fentyAlso his cutie mark, Fenty Beauty.

When she released her first title, pon de replay In 2005, Rihanna Sports A decidedly casual look, Her wardrobe consists primarily of low-rise jeans and low-cut crop tops, worn both on the red carpet and in real life. We will have to wait for the release of their second album a girl like me Seeing her become more vocal and dare to wear more daring outfits.

Rihanna in low-waist jeans on December 6, 2005 © Avalon/ABACA

Rihanna is one of those icons who’s not afraid take risks – Even if not everyone likes it. On the red carpet, she oscillates between very masculine outfits, such as two-piece suits, and extravagant and colorful silhouettes. We all remember the XXL chic yellow dress guo pei Which she chose to wear to the Met Gala in 2015 (the theme of which was “China Through the Looking Glass”, editor’s note), and which was immediately humorously nicknamed the “Omelette Dress.”

What does motherhood look like for her?

Maternity clothes? It’s not his cup of tea at all. For her first and second pregnancies, Rihanna followed a surefire recipe: clothes that highlight her stomach instead of hiding it. In February 2023, she climbs the stage (a platform suspended several meters above the ground) for a highly anticipated performance superbowl halftime, Her outfit? A Loewe jumpsuit and bustier under an XXL Alaia leather coat. All in monochrome red.

How does Rihanna dress on stage?

Rihanna is an artist who excels on stage not only for her incredible voice, but also for her extraordinary outfits. She is known for changing outfits multiple times during the same concert, creating unique scenery Regarding the songs he sings. She also regularly chooses haute couture garments, which are (almost) an integral part of the show.

What does her casual silhouette look like?

daily, Rihanna is all about comfort, while remaining very feminine. She opts for casual outfits, made up of loose T-shirts and sweatpants, accessorized with eye-catching details – abundant jewelery or very graphic sunglasses.

What are her favorite brands?

gucci, Marc JacobsTom Ford, balmainoff white, balansiege…The list of houses that have dressed the singer is as long as an arm. Being passionate about fashion, she created her own lingerie brand in 2018, named savage x fenty – alluding to his last name. A year later, he launched Fenty, a luxury label backed by LVMH, which was shelved after two years.

Not really trying to copy anyone. Only one rule: have fun and stay true to yourself. It’s a strong and modern message that the young lady conveys in every performance she makes. Motivational.