Polish PM warns Europe is in ‘pre-war era’

(CNN) — Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned that Europe is in the “pre-war era” but still has a “long way to go” before it is ready to confront the threat posed by Russia.

“War is no longer a concept of the past. It is real, and it began more than two years ago. The most worrying thing right now is that virtually any scenario is possible. We have not seen such a situation since 1945 ” Tusk said in an interview with German newspaper Die Welt published on Friday.

He said, “I know it sounds devastating, especially to the younger generation, but we have to get used to the fact that a new era has begun: the pre-war era. I’m not exaggerating. The day is becoming clear.” ,

Since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, European leaders and militaries have become concerned about the possibility of the conflict spreading to other border countries. President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly denied that Russia intends to attack NATO countries.

Russia’s war overturned the post-Cold War geopolitical order, forcing Europe to take its defense seriously after decades of military budget cuts and forcing countries on its borders to take more drastic measures. Inspired to.

Sweden and Finland have recently joined NATO, something that just two years ago would have been unthinkable for two Scandinavian countries renowned for their neutrality. In the Baltics, Estonia and Lithuania have increased their defense budgets well above NATO’s minimum commitment of 2% of GDP. And Moldova, which borders Ukraine and has long been vulnerable to Russian interference, is accelerating its path toward the EU.

Meanwhile, the trio of France, Germany and Poland—the so-called “Weimar Triangle”—has led the continent’s efforts to rearm and defend itself against further Russian aggression.

Tusk returned to power after last year’s election and has since sought to bring Poland back into the European mainstream after nearly a decade of authoritarian rule under the populist Law and Justice party.

Situated between Germany and Russia, Poland has long been aware of the importance of a strong defense. This year, Poland’s military budget exceeded 4% of its GDP, twice the NATO guideline. It has also welcomed millions of Ukrainians who fled the Russian invasion.

Last weekend, Poland announced that a Russian cruise missile targeting Ukraine had entered its airspace – something it has repeated over more than two years of war – and demanded an explanation from Moscow.

Despite Europe’s efforts to strengthen its defense, Tusk said the continent still has a “long way to go.” He said it should be “independent and self-reliant in defense” while maintaining a strong alliance with the United States.

While U.S. President Joe Biden remains steadfast in his support for Ukraine, former President Donald Trump said last month that, if re-elected in November, he would treat Russia with any NATO member “no matter what.” Want to do”. Meet defense spending guidelines.

“Our job is to promote transatlantic relations, no matter who is president of the United States,” Tusk said.

Tusk also warned that Putin could use the terrorist attack at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall as a pretext to escalate the war in Ukraine.







“We know from history that Putin uses these types of tragedies for his own purposes,” he said, recalling the events of 2002, when Chechen gunmen opened fire at Moscow’s Dubrovka Theatre. in 2004, when Chechen rebels took 1,200 children and adults hostage. Hostages were taken at a school in Beslan, southern Russia.

Tusk said, “Putin has already begun to blame Ukraine for preparing this attack, although he has provided no evidence. He clearly feels the need to justify escalating violent attacks on civilian sites in Ukraine.” We do.”