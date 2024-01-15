Billie Eilish tackles this business practice of artists!

Singer Billie Eilish did not hesitate to criticize a certain commercial practice implemented by artists!

For many years, billie eilish has become a great artist, Because of his melodious music and his incredible voice, he is unanimously admired all over the world. She also has strong opinions on some topics.

Billie Eilish criticizes this practice

In an interview with Billboard, Billie Eilish did not hesitate to criticize the commercial practices implemented by some artists. He doesn’t like it when some people sell too many specific vinyl variants.

And this is, to encourage their fans to buy multiple copies of the same album. So these artists can make a big figure. And the least we can say is that the singer doesn’t appreciate this method.

Billie Eilish explained: “We live in a time where, for whatever reason, it’s very important for some artists Make all types of vinyl And different packaging » ,

Before specifying: “That increases sales, increases numbers and they make more money. I can’t even tell you how much this sucks. It’s right before our eyes.” ,

The artist also indicated: “And people are avoiding it left and right. I find this really disappointing. “Especially as someone who really goes out of his way to be sustainable.” ,

“And do your best by trying to involve all members of your team in sustainability.” , says Billie Eilish. First Sorry about the practice of some other artists.

“I would love to see limits”

She said bitterly: “And then it’s some of the biggest artists in the world creating 40 different vinyl packages that are unique and different. And this is to encourage you to keep buying more” ,

Once again he declared: “This is a huge waste. And it’s disturbing to me that we’re still at the point where you Care just as much about your numbers and the money you make, ,

He also regrets that all the well-known artists resort to this practice to earn more money. For her part, Billie Eilish’s mother also confirmed that the practice was “arranged.”

He stressed: “I would love to see limits, like no more than four colors. Or some kind of rules, because you can’t blame an artist for playing game No. 1.” ,

Billie Eilish then replied: “I was watching The Hunger Games and it made me think, because it seems like we’re all going to do it because (it) The only way to play this game, ,

And to declare: “It just highlights the already somewhat dysfunctional way this industry operates.” , One thing is for sure, this is a practice that the young woman does not approve of at all.

Especially when he made it clear more than once that it was, in fact, a waste. He hopes that artists will decide to think twice before developing this business practice.

It remains to be seen whether billie eilish will be heard, to be continued.

tag: billie eilish – singer