Powerball Results Today, February 3 | Win numbers and draw prizes

Powerball is one of the lottery Most popular and attractive in the United StatesBecause it is available in a large part of the country, in addition to offering great prizes to be collected, like this Saturday.

After failing to find a winner since the beginning of the month, the jackpot continues to grow. The jackpot amount this February 3rd is $206 million.

How to play Powerball?

To participate in the drawing, players must purchase a ticket in one of the approved jurisdictions. When purchasing your ticket, you will need to select six numbersBetween the numbers 1 and 69, five correspond to the white balls, and another, between 1 and 26, correspond to the red Powerball.

To win the jackpot, players must match all six numbers Which are visible as white balls and red balls on the day of the draw. However, participants with fewer correct answers can still win prizes ranging from 4 to one million dollars.

Powerball lottery: winning numbers from today’s draw on February 3

After failing to find a winner last Wednesday, the Powerball jackpot for this Saturday is $206 million, with a cash value of $101.7 million. The winning numbers for this February 3rd draw are:

9-11-27-59-66 −19 (Powerball)

3x powerplay

Don’t worry if you don’t match all six numbers, because even with fewer guesses you can win money. Check your ticket to find out how many correct answers you have and what the prize is that suits you, according to these combinations:

5 Numbers + Powerball: Jackpot

5 numbers: $1,000,000 dollars

4 Numbers + Powerball: $50,000

4 numbers: $100 dollars

3 numbers + Powerball: $100 dollars

Number 3: $7 dollars

2 numbers + Powerball: $7 dollars

1 number + Powerball: $4 dollars

Powerball: $4 dollars

You may be interested in: USA Lottery: Can undocumented immigrants get Powerball prizes?

In case of winning the jackpot, the winner will have to choose between the annual prizeWhich consists of 29 payments followed by instant payment which increases by 5% every year, Or a lump sum payment equal to the cash value.

Both award options are before taxes, Once the prize is won the winner will be given a cut of 24%. Additionally, the winner will fall into the highest tax bracket of 37% and will be required to pay state tax if the state where they purchased the ticket is taxable or has income tax on lottery winnings.

When are the Powerball drawings held?

Powerball drawings take place three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59pm ET (9:59 PM CT/7:59 PM PT) from the Florida Lottery drawing studio in Tallahassee.

Tickets can be purchased in almost every state of the country.Except Alabama, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii, and Alaska. This lottery is also available in Washington DC, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. standard ticket price is $2 dollars.

Last date for purchasing tickets for this lottery, Whether in person or online, is an hour or two before the scheduled drawingBut this varies from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.

When will the next Powerball drawing be held?

these are Dates for the next Powerball drawings in February:

monday 5th february

Wednesday, February 7

Saturday 10th February

Monday 12th February

Wednesday 14th February

Saturday 17th February

Monday 19th February

Wednesday 21st February

Saturday 24th February

Monday 26th February

Wednesday 28th February

,