Price of Dollar: Know today’s exchange rate on March 11

The exchange rate fell in its last closing. Know the dollar rate here.

The dollar declined early in the day, according to central reserve bankThe exchange rate is quoted at S/3.690, which represents a decline of 0.56% compared to its last close on Thursday, March 7.

With this decline, the Peruvian Sol has gained strength with a rise of 0.46% so far this year.

at local level, inflation It moved away from the target range in metropolitan Lima and accumulated 3.29%, while it was expected to fall below 3% in February. Due to this the BCRP Board did not make the cut. reference interest rateDespite continuously adjusting it for six months. It remains at 6.25% for March and a fresh change may be made in the next meeting on April 11.

last friday March 2024 Monetary ProgramWhile some estimates were given about the growth of Peru’s economy, the country ended the first quarter with positive data, according to officials. Central Reserve Bank.

Despite this, inflation has still not reached its target due to increases in chicken prices and water rates, hindering a cut in the reference interest rate. The inflation report by BCRP President Julio Velarde is expected next week.

Meanwhile, globally, the dollar is weakening due to new economic data from the US, as investors have taken refuge in the currency awaiting rate cuts in emerging countries during the first months of this year.

dollar price to buy and sell

Below, we explain what are the dollar buying and selling prices that are recorded in exchange offices and the informal currency exchange market:

According to the quéestaeldolar.pe platform, money changers buy the dollar at S/3.67 and sell it at S/3.71 on average.

While in digital exchange houses, the greenback has an estimated buying price of S/3.67 and is sold for around S/3.71.