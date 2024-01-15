Prime Video: This sci-fi film with two of the best actors of its generation will send shivers down your spine – Cinema News

Co-written and directed by Garth Davis, “Pho” — also titled “The Replacements” — takes audiences to a disturbing near-future where artificial intelligence is at stake. To find on Prime Video.

He’s not even 30 yet and Hollywood is snatching him away. Saoirse Ronan, an actress since childhood, is known for her demanding choices, which have earned her four Oscar nominations. Paul Mescal became a real star thanks to the series Normal People, broadcast in 2020. In just three years, he has established himself as one of cinema’s great hopes.

In Foe, co-written and directed by Garth Davis (Lion), the two play opposite each other and play a couple subject to the rules of a worrying future.

In 2065, the countryside has been abandoned and the cities have become highly populated. Man is sent into space in the hope of entering new areas. It’s a matter of junior (Paul Mescal), chosen against his will, he had no choice but to leave his wife. To make up for their lack, Hein (Saoirse Ronan) learns that an artificial intelligence will take its place.

Pho serves as a story that echoes our current concerns, from the climate emergency to the impact of technology on our daily lives. It is an analysis of the complexities of human beings, their emotions, their contradictions and also their fear of loneliness.



Since its presentation at various festivals, the film garth davis It was panned by critics, who accused it of problems with pacing and a certain confusion about its subject matter. Still, the pho is worth a visit.

First of all, it has the pairing of the lead actors, the beauty of its images, but also the risk in the way it offers unconventional science fiction, which deviates from the usual rules of the genre, which is more inclined to explore sensibility. Focusing on the fantastic rather than the characters.

Pho is available on Prime Video.