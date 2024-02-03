Queretaro vs Cruz Azul match summary (1-3). Target

He blue Cross Of martin anselmi Managed to register third consecutive win by coming back against queretaro (1-3). Jose Rivero, Uriel Antuna and Toro Fernandez He was in charge of giving the light blue team three points to reach 10 units, which put them momentarily among the leaders.

These were the goals of Querétaro vs. blue Cross

The excitement in the duel between the Roosters and the Machine was immediate. Well pablo barrera He managed to follow the former’s rule and scored at minute 5 against Cruz Azul. After an assist from Facundo Batista, the Mexican midfielder headed Kevin Mears’ goal. His shot was deflected by the visiting defensive line,

The players led by Martin Anselmi managed to turn the score around thanks to a brilliant coordination of their elements. at 29 minutes Jose Rivero took advantage of the rebound Due to a center from Charlie Rodríguez, which Gallos denied and subsequently sent the ball a meter away from him to send a cannon shot away.

At the age of 42, Charlie Rodriguez provided a brilliant assist on a ball sent into the area, which ultimately took advantage Uriel Antuna, The winger of the Mexican national team defeated the opponent’s defense with his speed and ultimately He beat Fernando Tapia’s goal with a brilliant cross shot.,

While Querétaro was asking for time off in search of reorganization in the locker room, Jose Rivero appeared again to assist in the final 1-3, The Uruguayan winger linked up with his compatriot Gabriel Fernandez who, despite not receiving the ball well, finished with a thunderous shot to take the three points.

Antuna missed his double

Uriel Antuna was very close to scoring a double in the last minutes of the match. However, The Mexican striker sent the ball over the crossbar, It should be noted that Fernando Tapia did a good job trying to save the shot.