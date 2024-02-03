Rare Beauty: I tested Rare Beauty body care products and I was impressed

Type rare beauty Will it make you addicted to body care?

Since the creation of fenty beauty By Rihanna In 2017, we can’t count the number of celebrities who are launching into the cosmetics market. If all do not have the same firepower, then the brand of Selena Gomez, rare beauty, which came out in September 2020 in the midst of the Covid pandemic, can claim to become a real reference in the sector in less than 4 years. The statistics speak for themselves: 6.9 million subscribers InstagramRevenue is estimated to exceed $50 million, according to the exclusive site Beauty product More than 900 million views in the year 2023 TIC Toc As for some products like liquid blush… No doubt, it is one of the most influential brands of the moment. If she looks so different, it’s definitely because of her caring and inclusive approach to beauty. Focused on mental health while advocating self-confidence rare beauty It soon found its audience. Who didn’t hesitate to expose his flaws and insecurities in the documentary my mind and mealso founded the organization Rare Impact Fund (1% of the revenue generated by the brand is donated), to promote mental health and access to education for youth around the world. In short, credit for Selena Gomez For rare beauty “Take care of yourself to gain self-esteem” could be. With that in mind, the brand was just short of relaxing treatments. This has now been done with the “Find Comfort” collection, which includes a hand cream, a moisturizing body milk, a mist for body and hair and a soothing roll-on with essential oils.

What is Rare Beauty’s “Find Comfort” collection worth?

Here too, everything has been thought out to the smallest detail and perhaps this is what makes the strength of this collection even greater than the innovative side of the products presented. It all starts with the packaging, whose vintage pink color itself evokes softness and peace. The bottle of the hand cream is particularly noteworthy: when applied, its cap twists without being cut off (to prevent it from falling to the ground) while its slightly triangular shape helps to massage the palms of the hands and thus circulate the blood. , designed to soothe. Relieve tension areas, joints…

Still in this quest for moments of relaxation, the 4 products have the same scent: a concentrate of lemon peel, jasmine and cashmere wood that creates a slightly spicy scent that quickly becomes addictive. From the point of view of composition, the sutras also connect good points. Body lotions and mists in particular, both of which are relatively popular active ingredients at the moment. If the first relies on a complex of niacinamide, peach blossom extract and ashwagandha to nourish and strengthen the skin, the second owes its moisturizing properties to the combo of biotin and niacinamide. From a personal perspective, I also noticed that it makes the hair a little shinier.

Lastly, let’s talk about the textures, all very lightweight and quickly absorbed, which, in my opinion, are the big strong point of this collection. So-called anti-stress roll-ons are very popular at the moment. But most essential oils are concentrated which leave a greasy feeling aftertaste. Unlike the latter, it comes in the form of peppermint and lavender gel which makes both applications more targeted and, above all, which does not stick to the skin, while the hand cream (my favorite product in the range) provides a “velvety” effect. “.