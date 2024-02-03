One teacher died and seven were injured after a bull attacked during the parade.

Teacher who died this Friday morning, February 2, from an attack by a “wild bull” during the parade in commemoration of the tercentenary fairs in the city of Calabozo, Miranda municipality, Guárico state.

lapatilla.com correspondent

The mayor of Calabozo, Donald Donaire, clarified that the bull and the other horses involved, which can be seen in one of the videos that went viral on social networks, did not belong to the parade organization.

Donaire stressed, “The only animals in the parade protocol were the horses that initially paraded with the queens, me and other celebrities, but those horses are gentle animals.”

According to Noticias Calabozos, the incident that shocked the residents of Calabozo also left at least 7 people injured, who were immediately treated by the preventive security agencies present there.

The municipal leader expressed regret over the death of the Belen San Juan preschool teacher and expressed his condolences to the family members. He also assured that an alleged criminal who carried out this incident has been arrested.

“There are witnesses who saw that these animals are not attacking a person for the first time. There is photographic evidence where this animal was being tied to a pole and hung in a saddle. We don’t know why these people had this animal around the parade,” said the mayor of Calabozo.

Donaire highlighted that the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (Cicpc) is advancing in expertise.

In this sense, he urged government agencies to assign responsibilities for this matter.

Some activities planned for this Friday, February 2, within the framework of the fairs of the Tercentenary of Calabozo, were suspended after information was received of the death of a teacher due to the attack of a bull in the parade.