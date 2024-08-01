Quito League adds two more options for potential coaches

The Liga de Quito has completed its search and already has a new coach.

New coach confirmed on Monday, January 8 League of Quito and will be Luis Zubeldia’s replacement josep alcacer, The Spaniard arrives in Ecuador shooting in the lower divisions of Spain. The club chose this profile compared to other candidates to take the bench.

The press reported that the 44-year-old Spaniard would be the next coach of Quito League. Mr OFFSIDER has confirmed that the agreement between Liga de Quito and Josep Alcácer is complete. The Spanish coach was without a team in 2024.

The Spaniard trained with Granada in Spain in 2022 as Aitor Karanka’s technical assistant. His last experience as a coach was with Alcorcón B of the Spanish second division.

In his career he has been an assistant coach for teams such as Elche, Getafe, Sporting Gijón and Villarreal. The decision on the new direction for the Quito league has created significant uncertainty among its fans, as 2024 is presented as a very important year for the ‘Albo’ team.

LigaPro and Copa Sudamericana 2023 champion Luis Zubeldía left the club due to Esteban Paz’s departure from the team. Currently club presidents Isaac Álvarez and Adrian Gabbarini make sporting decisions.

Josep Alcácer was Granada’s second coach alongside former Real Madrid player Aitor Karanka. Photo: Granada CF.

Luis Zubeldía ends his cycle in the Quito League with these statistics

Luis Zubeldía finally bid farewell to the Liga de Quito after a historic 2023. Between 2022 and 2023, the Argentine coach directed 71 games against ‘Albo’, winning 40, drawing 22 and losing only 9 games for almost 2 years. Their cycle in the ‘King’ ends with the Copa Sudamericana and the first LigaPro in their history.

Quito League and tournaments to be held in 2024

In 2024, the Liga de Quito will compete with the Copa Libertadores, LigaPro, Recopa Sudamericana, Copa Ecuador and Supercopa Ecuador.