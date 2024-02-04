Rain, strong winds and flooding expected in Cuba from tomorrow

An extratropical low over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico, along with an associated cold front, will move eastward and rapidly deepen as it approaches the Florida Peninsula, according to a note issued at 1:30 p.m. local time .

The system will bring shower activity, rain and thunderstorms along with a wide area of ​​prefrontal clouds which will affect the western region of the island tomorrow, Sunday, moving towards the central region in the afternoon and evening and then towards the eastern region.

Warning of the possibility that the isolated passage of this system will produce severe local storms.

Insmet has warned that from Sunday morning there will be somewhat strong winds from the southern region, with speeds ranging between 25 to 40 kilometers per hour, with stronger winds in the western and central regions.

This situation could cause light coastal flooding in low-lying areas of the southern coast of western Cuba, which would then spread to the center and east of the southern coast, primarily in the Gulfs of Ana Maria and Guacanayabo.

Additionally, a new cold front will form in the central area of ​​the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and as it moves eastward, it will impact western and central areas of Cuba, bringing rain, showers and some strong winds, which will Will go. A direction between west and northwest.

Areas of the northwest and central coast will experience high waves, which may cause minor to moderate coastal flooding in low-lying areas of the northwest coast, including Havana Beach.

The note concludes that the INSMET Forecast Center will maintain close monitoring of the system and the information will be incorporated into essential weather forecasts and special alerts.

