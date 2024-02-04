Gigi Hadid, Deva Cassel and Emily Ratajkowski hit the catwalk

Paris Fashion Week has ended and Jacquemus offers us the opportunity for a sunny escape down south with his Les Sculptures show at the Fondation Maght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence. On January 29, the French designer unveiled his Spring-Summer 2024 collection, surrounded by works by Alberto Giacometti and Joan Miró. A step away from the traditional Parisian catwalk that once again confirms Jacquemus’s singularity in the world of fashion.

star model

As always, Simon Porte Jacquemus surrounded himself with the most popular people and models of the time. Celebrities on the podium, including Gigi Hadid, Deva Cassel and Emily Ratajkowski. Gigi Hadid opened the show in a round-shaped pale yellow trench coat. After this, Emily Ratajkowski mesmerized the audience in a black belted suit. Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel’s daughter Deva Cassel also caused a sensation on the catwalk with a long, sleek black coat and Cubisto boots. Apparently the models weren’t the only celebrities present. Julia Roberts, Kylie Jenner, Lena Mahfouf, Tina Kunacki and Kristin Davis attended this unforgettable fashion show.