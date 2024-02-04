The municipality finished playing the game with six foreigners

Guatemala – The Reds may be exposing themselves to sanction.

Municipal played out a goalless draw against Deportivo Mixco at the Manuel Felipe Carrera Stadium today, although unfortunately their aspirations could have cost them the match on the table.

The Reds would be sanctioned because during the match against Mixqueños they used six ineligible foreign players on the field, which is prohibited by National League rules.

The Scarlets included Alejandro Medina, José Mena, Darwin Torres and Matias Rotondi, but then Sebastián Bini brought on Ramiro Rocca and Edgardo Farina, leaving the four foreigners in the eleven intact.

It must be remembered that Mena plays as a nationalized player, but he was part of eight friendly matches between 2010 and 2016, so it will be the officials who will analyze this situation in case the demand from Mixqueños is received.

Article 9 explains the 6+5 rule: “The 6+5 rule has been established which will govern the active lineup of players in each match; which gives clubs the right to line up in their respective areas A maximum of five (05) players who were not born in the Republic of Guatemala, This rule excludes players born outside the national territory and children of Guatemalan fathers and/or mothers. Therefore, every club has to unite At least six (06) players who have the option of being called up to the Guatemala national football team, This reference also includes players who, by adopting Guatemalan nationality, have participated in at least one official competitive match with the Guatemala national soccer team.”

For now, we will have to wait for the Chicharoneros to request a win on the table and with that the Reds will be in danger of losing the match 3-0.