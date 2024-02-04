The key to lasting success in cyber security

The mental health of security analysts: A challenge that organizations must address. How burnout and other issues can affect employee effectiveness.

For many years, security analyst they gave prioritize your work above it mental health , However, cracks are beginning to appear. Tired and overwhelmed analysts others are Silent cyber security epidemic Which will have to be managed by organizations.

According to Gartner, 50% cyber security leaders they will change places from here 2025 reason of work stress And this Exhaustion , Jinan Budge, an analyst at Forrester, assures that management Exhaustion And this mental health there is one Priority For the security team. CISO (Information Security Officer) must be addressed lack of importance Mental health is a given before it’s too late.

He professional burnout has been included as “Business Event” In 11th revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11). World Health Organization (WHO) Defines it as a syndrome caused by inadequate management of work stress , He lack of energy feelings of negativity Or crookedness towards your work and Decrease in personal effectiveness has the three listed symptoms of job burnout , It is also known as “burn out” ,

When it comes to safety, burnout impacts both business results and personal effectiveness. In a survey conducted by Enterprise Strategy Group and ISSA, two-thirds of cybersecurity professionals rated their work as “Difficult” , about half of them consider quit your job , This may be the reason Continued shortage of SOC devices (Security Operations Center, for its acronym in English), in addition to the existing gap between supply and demand. A smaller SOC team may mean Risk of data breach increased Apart from a huge possibility of financial and reputational loss ,

Addressing mental health issues in SOC teams

In addition to the primary responsibility of Improve Security Maturity In their organizations, CISOs are tasked with fostering security teams highly productive, It includes solutions to various problems affecting mental health Security analysts. are among Exhaustionlevel of Inspiration And this lack of security automation,

Four ways CISOs can look at this

Recognize burnout in security teams: The increasing shortage of qualified professionals has led SOC teams to work beyond their scope and capacity. Facing the constant threat of cyber attacks, security analysts and incident response personnel feel pressure to remain alert 24/7. Acknowledging the existence of a large-scale problem rather than hiding it can lead to discussion of possible solutions and best practices for the entire sector.

Promote an environment of open communication: CISOs should encourage employees to prioritize their mental health, normalize seeking help, and utilize the services provided by the organization. Providing mental health support in the form of work-life balance, adequate time off, and support for analysts in situations of overwork would be a good start. Some organizations also provide in-house health services to their employees.

Implementation of an effective recovery plan: Many CISOs know that they are responsible for situations that can cause huge losses to the organization. Corrective measures such as investing in cyber insurance and implementing an optimized, error-free incident response strategy will go a long way in ensuring Plan B. This is also likely to reduce the stress that a frontline analyst would face.

Invest in a Security Analytics Platform: The advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) means organizations can now invest in security analytics solutions that automate secondary and repetitive tasks. It also saves time and resources for SOC teams. Analysts can prioritize issues that require their time rather than false positive alerts or minor incidents.

Any member, regardless of level, can experience Exhaustion, As analysts grapple with endless alertsCISOs and SOC managers face this Fear To be held responsible for any casualty Cyber ​​security And its side effects.

It is necessary a Awareness about mental health increased In safety equipment. Attackers continue to use sophisticated techniques Penetrating company networks and inventing new methods of deployment social engineering techniques,

By Ram Vaidyanathan, IT Security Evangelist at ManageEngine.-