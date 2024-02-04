Dollar price in Colombia today, February 3: exchange rates and prices in Colombian pesos

The Financial Superintendent of Colombia announced this The exchange rate in effect this Saturday is $3,928.11 for every US dollar, leaving the Colombian peso with an annual devaluation of -14.32%. Given that the North American currency was trading at $4,584.44 last year. After this fluctuation, an increase of $ 29.06 was recorded in the foreign currency compared to the previous trading day.

Although the forex was above $3,800, The first week of the month closed above $3,900 due to solid employment data recorded in the United States.: 353,000 jobs were added in January this year, which exceeded market estimates, representing an increase of 20,000 vacancies compared to the end of last year.

According to Professor Edwin Torres of the University of Antioquia, Economic markets are “beginning to show signs of macroeconomic stability and recovery.”, as he told the newspaper La Repubblica. However, due to this behavior the United States Federal Reserve may not cut interest rates in the time anticipated by analysts and investors.

Dollar behavior today, February 3

After a week in which the dollar gained $2.85 from $3,925.26 to $3,928.11, Colombian exchange houses sell the currency for about $3,850 and buy it for an estimated $3,730. Please note that this price is an estimate and is subject to the establishment and region of the country in which the transaction originates. This was the trend of the dollar in the last seven days: