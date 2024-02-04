These are the changes in Maduro’s ministerial cabinet: Arreza excluded

Nicolas Maduro announced several changes to his Ministerial Cabinet this Saturday night, as part of “the need to move forward in strengthening the teams”, according to what he said on his network.

However, these changes do not represent a significant change in the faces who rule alongside them. The most famous name that has been left out is that of Jorge Arreaza, who was the husband of one of Chávez’s daughters, and lost an election against an opponent for governor of Barinas.

Deliz Alvarez

From now on, Deliz Álvarez is the new Minister of Women and Gender Equality, “She will draw on her experience to again promote and prioritize women entrepreneurship and other important projects of social inclusion and empowerment. Let’s move together with the great Venezuelan Women’s Mission!” he wrote.

guy vernez

Meanwhile, he appointed Guy Vernes, “who has done excellent work in the Federal Government Council,” as the new minister of the communes. My thanks to Comrade Arreza who did extraordinary work in the communes, the base and the catacombs of the city. Now he will play important roles in the revival of ALBA and other special international missions.

Luis Antonio Villegas Ramirez

Luis Antonio Villegas Ramírez took over the Ministry of National Commerce. “We are going to go even further in the recovery and revitalization of the economy. “Venezuela has to become a powerful country.”

It faces presidential elections in 2024 with its popularity declining, taking it to a historic low for Chavismo.