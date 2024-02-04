Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown at the convention in the United States in 2024

While filming the fifth and final season of stranger things Moving on, Millie Bobby Brown is meeting her fans and fans of the series next October for a conference focused on the Netflix show. We take stock.

Since launching in 2016 on Netflix, the series stranger things It was a phenomenal success worldwide. As a result, many organizers welcome artists to multi-fandom events or conventions dedicated entirely to the show conceived by the Duffer brothers. It is in this last category that the new event is created. EPIC EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENTAn organization particularly known for its conventions based around the Vampire Diaries universe.

ReverseThe new event, as named, will take place on October 19 and 20, 2024 in the city of Jackson (Georgia), which serves as the setting for many of the outdoor scenes. stranger things, An announcement that will delight fans of the series as they will be able to fully immerse themselves in the world of the series for a weekend.

Good news never comes alone, EPIC EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT The name of the first guest of the conference was also revealed Reverse, And it’s a major guest since the fans stranger things will get a chance to meet millie bobby brown, interpreter of eleven. The British actress, who will be present on both days of the event, will host panels (included in the pass price), photos ($140), autographs ($120) and a meet and greet. These activities, and admission tickets to the conferenceReverse ($150 to $600), will be available for purchase on January 26, 2024 at 6:00 PM (EST) on the official event website.