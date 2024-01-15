Recoleta expands its network of reproductive medicine clinics

VIDA Reproductive Medicine Clinicgroup related Recoletas HealthOpen its doors in Seville, Murcia and Zaragoza as part of its nationwide expansion plan.

Recoletas Salud group last July Acquired three clinics from KKR funds (formerly Ginemed Murcia, Ginemed Zaragoza and IVI Sevilla) to join its network of VIDA reproductive medicine clinics.

The objectives, according to its managing director in Spain, belen gallegos, “Expand our care model throughout 2024.” A model that, in the words of Dr. Luis Rodríguez-Tabernero, Medical Director of VIDA Clinics, “What is most important for us is to offer the best treatment for the health of both each patient and their future child and has always been a The medical perspective. Because that’s the only way we understand reproductive medicine.”

There is one in the group powerful investment plan Providing state-of-the-art technology to all its clinics, such as the inclusion of new state-of-the-art incubators with time-lapse technology (Embryoscope Plus) in its laboratories or the application of electronic control systems (Matcher) to guarantee Ability to trace all processes during treatment.

VIDA will always bet on this line technological innovation, Quality seal and identity seal of the Recoletos Salud Group. As Nicolas Prados, General Coordinator of VIDA Laboratories, said: “Right now we can confirm that our clinics have the most advanced IVF laboratories, both in terms of the level of technical equipment and the technical level of our team.”

Research is another important pillar of the Clinic, whose Scientific Director, in addition to the Director of VIDA Sevilla, is Dr. manuel fernandezFormer director of IVI Seville, who has decided to sign up to the reproductive medicine project of Recoletas Salud and who is involved in its development with a firm commitment to “continue to advance in offering human reproductive medicine at the forefront of excellence and research.” Will contribute. “To accompany all the patients who trust us.”

VIDA already has A team of over 200 professionals Specialized in reproductive medicine and has planned an important expansion throughout 2024 where it will continue to hold openings like the next one in Burgos in the month of May.

As Dr. Juan Carlos García Torrón, Director of VIDA in Murcia, said: “We chose Vida and Recoletas Salud Group because it is distinguished by its strong objective of improving the lives of people in the areas where it operates . And to understand birth as a social need for which we can provide solutions.”

,Our goal is for VIDA to remain the reference in reproductive medicine In all the areas in which we are present. To achieve this, we have an exciting medical project with professionals dedicated to offering the best treatments according to the needs of each of our patients, in order to achieve the best results, in our case achieving the dream of motherhood. ” and brings together an outstanding group of leaders,” said Dr. Luis Rodriguez Tabernero.

Recoletas Health

Recoletos is health One of the most important health care groups on the national sceneA single-member family business with a staff of over 3,000 people and a history of 35 years in the region.

it is 9 hospitals in Valladolid, Burgos, Palencia, Segovia, Zamora, Ponferrada, Cuenca and OurenseWhere it is the reference hospital group, there is a wide network of about twenty medical centers and diagnostic imaging centers, in addition to VIDA reproductive medicine clinics and more than 12 medical institutions in various specialties.

For Recoletas, ensuring that its patients can enjoy the best professionals and the most advanced medical technology are always essential objectives.