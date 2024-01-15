Chaves fell, Rigo and Rivera shined that day

A very spectacular race took place this Tuesday in the Tour of the Basque Country Brandon Rivera and Rigoberto Uran were not the best Colombians of that time, While Esteban Chaves fell and Santiago Buitrago missed time. The winner of the second group was French Paul Lapeira.

Stage 2 of the Tour of the Basque Country consisted of a 160-kilometre route, Departure in Irun and arrival in Kambo. The day’s section was characterized by being flat, consisting of a third-class mountain race and two intermediate sprints.

The escape of five cyclists began early: Vuillermoz, Annekoitz Azperen, Cobo, Bol and

It started raining 50 kilometers before the finish line and four riders were saved by the early escapees. The race became dangerous and the asphalt slippery, with the organization reporting several falls.

one of the victims was colombian Esteban Chaves, who lost balance on his bicycle After covering more than 3 kilometers, the EF Education rider withdrew his bike to finish the stage.

Finally, the second stage was encapsulated in an exciting package that was defined by only a few centimeters. Paul Lapeira The winner of the accident portion was samuel battistella and Louis Verveke.

The best in the fraction were the Colombians Brandon Rivera (23rd place) and Rigoberto Urán (39th place), who arrived with the main batch and did not waste time in the general classification.

The one who lost time was Santiago Buitrago, who had completed a good time trial in the first stage, but he lost 24 seconds in the second stage. While Esteban Chaves crossed the finish line one minute and 16 seconds behind the race winner.

Classification

stage

1. Paul Lapeyra (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) – 3 hours 42 minutes and 28 seconds

2. From Samuel Battistella (Astana Kazakhstan) to Mt.

3. Lewis Vervaecke (Soudal Quick-Step) to Mt.

23. Brandon Rivera (INEOS) to Mt.

39. Rigoberto Uran (EF Education – EasyPost) to Mt.

54. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain – Victorious) at 23 seconds

112. Esteban Chaves (EF Education – EasyPost) at 1 min 16 sec

general ranking

1. Primoz Roglič (Bora – Hansgrohe) – 3 hours 55 minutes 02 seconds

2. Mattias Skjelmoz (Lidl – Trek) at 10 seconds

3. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) at 11

15. Brandon Rivera (INEOS) at 32

25.Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain – Victorious) at 47 seconds

27. Rigoberto Uran (EF Education – EasyPost) at 49 seconds

114. Esteban Chaves (EF Education – EasyPost) at 2 minutes 39 seconds

game