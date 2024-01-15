Kaitlyn Dever gives emotional tribute as she mourns mother’s death: ‘I will be forever heartbroken’

Kaitlyn Dever is mourning the loss of her mother, Kathy Dever, who died after a years-long battle with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

“My mom. My life. My everything,” she began her caption. “I don’t even have the words. Nothing I will ever say will describe the gifts you have given me in my life, the limitless happiness you have brought, the deep, endless, unconditional love you have given me and our family. Will be equal. Your love was everywhere. It was drinking coffee with you in the morning and doing actual shopping, it was sitting by the pool eating watermelon (with salt of course) and listening to Willie Nelson, it was your I was lying on the bed, you see seinfeld And hearing your infectious laugh as you recited each line from memory, it was making fun of each other, it was telling you about my day, it was getting the best advice from you. Anyone would be so lucky it was going places with you because it didn’t matter where we were.. we were having fun and laughing. Your love was like sunshine, giving me warmth when I needed it most and making me smile when I was never sad. You were everyone’s favourite. you are my favorite. The cutest in the world. I will be broken forever without you and I don’t know how I will move on. I’m grateful that you gave me Maddie, Zane, and Dad… because of you we will always have each other to depend on. You were the greatest mother and wife anyone could ever ask for. Thank you for fighting so hard for us for so long. I am forever grateful for the special time I spend with you, dear mother…it will never be enough.”

He added, “I miss your smile, your sense of humor, your hugs, your kisses, your hand holding, more than anything in the world. You make everything better. My sweetest, most beautiful girl. My best Friend. Oh how?” I love you so much. Loving you is such a great gift. I love you forever, mom. “

His touching words were accompanied by a carousel of images, including one of the star as a young child in his mother’s arms as they sat on a park bench. In another shot, they posed together on the actress’ night out. ticket to heaven 2022 premiere. The carousel also included a mix of recent and old family photos.

Riley Keough — Who lost my mother, lisa marie presley, last year – expressed his condolences in a comment. “Lots of love to you and your family ❤️,” he wrote.

Back in 2020, Dever Opened up about his mother’s health struggles In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. At that time, it had been 10 years since Kathy’s diagnosis.

“This is me and my mom:) She has been battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer for 10 years. She was diagnosed at the age of 39 and has had a terrible fight every day since,” book smart the star wrote on social media. “Some days are so scary I don’t even know how to feel anymore, and other days she has a positive appointment and then it’s a good day ❤️ Every day is different and we have loved it as a family We got through this together. She is the strongest woman I know and I am grateful every day to the doctors who have taken such good care of her over the years. I haven’t talked about it much but I love the reminder. wanted to share a little part of her story for It is very important for everyone to get checked frequently and to fund research whenever possible. Research shows that every Day 115 Men and women die. Over time, MBC cells can become resistant, resulting in more cancer in the body and the need to change medications. @metavivor This is a great place to donate to MBC research and learn more about the disease. My mother is doing much better than in the beginning. I am the luckiest girl in the world to have a mother like her. Cancer is so unbearably scary. I can’t even imagine what it’s like to live with this disease, but I know what it’s like to watch a loved one go through pain. My heart goes out to anyone who has to deal with the burden of cancer. Let’s get tested and encourage people we love to get tested too.”

Dever is known for his roles tim allen‘S last Man StandingBut recently starred in Taika Waititi win next goalhulu’s no one will save youAnd schitt’s creek star dan levy‘S good complaint On Netflix. His previous credits include the films ticket to heaven And book smart, film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, and Hulu miniseries Impotent,

Next, she will play the role of Abby Anderson pedro pascal And bella ramsey-led the last of us,

