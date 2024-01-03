Red Sox reinforced with former Detroit Tigers starter

boston red sox It is one of the franchises with the greatest history and popularity in baseball. Major League Baseball (MLB). In this upcoming campaign, they are expected to perform better than in 2023, a season in which the red-legged team finished last Eastern Division of American League With a record of 78-84, missed the October party playoffs,

For this 2024, boston red sox He has come into the market with the intention of strengthening his roster in both the first team and the farm, which he could draw on as competition increases. One of those announcements was the signing of a right-handed pitcher, michael fulmarwho knew how to shine with a uniform detroit tigers In the middle of the last decade.

According to the information published in your X account, Mass Live reporter, Chris Cotillo, assured that the agreement is for the minor leagues. In terms of economics, pitchers will receive $1.5 million per year thanks to incentives, with a maximum of two million in 2025.

Boston Red Sox hope to return Michael Fulmer, who shined in Detroit

Now, at the age of 30, fulmar There’s still time to recover the version that caused it to happen all Star In 2017, which was only his second season big league, However, the process is going to take a little longer than expected, considering the right-hander will have to undergo revision surgery while playing to undergo a Tommy John operation in March. chicago cubsHis previous team.

This will likely cause him to miss all games of the 2024 campaign, with the contract indicating boston red sox This is for two years.

nine time champion team world Series faith fulmar and in his experience big league, with detroit tigers, where he posted his best numbers, a 3.90 ERA in 592.2 innings. In 178 appearances, of which he started in 89, he posted a record of 32–43, striking out 488, striking out 180 and allowing 257 earned runs. He even has 16 saves, 14 of which are in 2021.

fulmar He also ran a campaign minnesota twins And chicago cubs,