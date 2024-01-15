Refreshing Watermelon and Chia Water for Summer

Nothing like facing the high temperatures of summer season with a delicious fresh waterAnd what could be better than making it with natural ingredients And at home. Here we will tell you how to become rich Watermelon Water with ChiaWhich is very easy to make and is also very tasty. healthy properties, If you want to know more about him, keep reading.

He watermelon water it’s great to have you aquaticespecially in summer season, because this fruit has high water content. Furthermore, along with chiacan help you improve digestive processes Thanks to the fiber contribution of these elements. That’s quite a drink to satisfy And it’s perfect for mealtime.

related news

to avoid adding refined sugar For mixing, we recommend that you use ripe watermelon, This way the fruit will provide all the sweet taste. Natural, you can make it fresh water and add ice to it, but we suggest you let it rest in fridge So that it cools down and the chia can get properly hydrated.