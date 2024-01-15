Refreshing Watermelon and Chia Water for Summer

Nothing like facing the high temperatures of summer season with a delicious fresh waterAnd what could be better than making it with natural ingredients And at home. Here we will tell you how to become rich Watermelon Water with ChiaWhich is very easy to make and is also very tasty. healthy properties, If you want to know more about him, keep reading.
He watermelon water it’s great to have you aquaticespecially in summer season, because this fruit has high water content. Furthermore, along with chiacan help you improve digestive processes Thanks to the fiber contribution of these elements. That’s quite a drink to satisfy And it’s perfect for mealtime.
to avoid adding refined sugar For mixing, we recommend that you use ripe watermelon, This way the fruit will provide all the sweet taste. Natural, you can make it fresh water and add ice to it, but we suggest you let it rest in fridge So that it cools down and the chia can get properly hydrated.
Material
- 3 cups watermelon
- 3 cups water
- 2 lemons
- snow
- 2 tablespoons chia
Favorite Brand:
Use the brand of your choice.
Preparation
- Cut the watermelon into small cubes and remove the seeds.
- Mix watermelon with lemon juice and some water.
- Pour this mixture into a jug and add chia seeds.
- Add the remaining water and refrigerate it for 15 minutes before drinking.
nutritional information
- Calories: 81kcal
- Carbohydrates: 22 grams
- Cholesterol: 1mg
- Protein: 2 grams
- Sugar: 8 g
- Fibers: 3g
- Sodium: 17 mg
- total fat: 1 gram
- saturated fats: 1 gram