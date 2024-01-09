River Plate has drawn up its first proposal to close its 2024 BOMBA signing

River Plate is taking the first step to secure the return of Rafael Santos Borre, thus making its first major move in the transfer market for next year. The Colombian striker, who is currently on loan at Werder Bremen, belongs to Eintracht Frankfurt, whose contract with the player expires in December 2025.

Although details of the proposal have not been revealed, sources close to the negotiations say River Plate could face an outlay of around seven million dollars to secure Borre’s return. The 28-year-old footballer would have expressed interest in returning to the club, creating positive expectations in Núñez.

I erased, an old acquaintance who may come back

Rafael Santos Borre made a significant impression during his time at River Plate between 2017 and 2021, becoming top scorer under the direction of Marcelo Gallardo. Although his departure coincided with his passing, which could complicate his return, it seems that negotiations are progressing positively.

The request of coach Martin Demichelis to strengthen the attacking front with a player with the characteristics of Julián Álvarez or Lucas Beltrán has led Borre to consider. The coach is also evaluating Facundo Collidio to fill that specific role.

Borre’s impressive numbers, with 56 goals in 159 games during his previous stint at River Plate, support the millionaire fans’ enthusiasm for his potential return and cement his status as one of the team’s stars.