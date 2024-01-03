Roche tells PERTE Commissioner for Vanguard Health its commitment to precision medicine and digital health in Spain

Commissioner of Strategic Project for Economic Reform and Transformation (PERTE) Vanguard of health, Raquel Yotidepend on Ministry of Science, Innovation and UniversitiesHas received padraic wardHead of Pharma International Roche Group, patrick wallachDirector General of Roche Pharma Spain, and Federico Plaza, director of corporate affairs of the Spanish subsidiary. During the meeting held at the Ministry Headquarters, the representatives… Roche Pharma Reaffirmed the company’s firm commitment to Spain and especially to Spain The development of precision medicine and digital health,

Thus, those who are responsible for Roche He highlighted the company’s role as one of the main drivers of personalized medicine in Spain, based on the development of its three main pillars: Accurate diagnosis, targeted treatment and data analysis,

In what sense, Roche Works to strengthen its role as a partner to health systems in the face of Provide integrated solutions in increasingly complex environmentsWhere the development and implementation of new digital tools based on artificial intelligence algorithms is of particular importance to optimize health care processes and ensure an individual approach to the main health problems.

As noted at the meeting, this new reality also affects the process of biomedical research, which is experiencing a true revolution along with the development of personalized medicine, such as accurate diagnosis through genomic sequencing and Use of big data and artificial intelligence tools,

All this is allowing to speed up the development of innovative drugs Run new clinical trial designsBased on the molecular profile of diseases, which allows to increase efficiency by facilitating dose selection, reducing the number of patients exposed to ineffective or potentially toxic doses, accurately calculating sample size, and reducing time and costs. gives.

Spain, a key country for Roche

This commitment is part of a much broader commitment Roche with spain, where More than 2,500 people get employment And it is present through three divisions (Pharma, Diagnostics and Diabetes Care) and five facilities spread between Madrid and Barcelona. is among them Roche Informatics MadridOne of the most relevant nodes of technological excellence at a global level for the company, where approximately 600 professionals work to develop technological solutions for more than 140,000 users around the world.

who are responsible Roche He also informed the commissioner about this Roche Pharma Clinical in Spain through an investment of more than 65 million euros per year to promote more than 300 clinical trials in approximately 200 hospitals, with the participation of a thousand health professionals and approximately 12,000 patients Is at the forefront of research.

