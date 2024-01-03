Real Estelí, the modest team that costs 30 times less than the US

The US is worth $104 million, according to TransferMarket, which can’t be done with a team costing 30 times less at $3.19 million

He real esteli Disguised himself as ‘David’ to defeat ‘Goliath’, represented in a America Who was arrogant playing with a team full of substitute players and who was shocked in the first round Concacaf Champions Cup Losing in Nicaragua by a score of 2–1.

Central Americans missed the huge price difference between the two squads. According to Transfermarkt, the Azulcrema team is worth $104 million, which cannot face a team priced 30 times less with $3.19 million.

greatness of America And its prestige is crushed by a team whose most expensive player is the Mexican Iván Ochoa, trained in Pachuca, who had to seek fortune in Central America to remain active and who is worth barely 242 thousand dollars.

Tonight, the wing team was affected by their team’s failures Emilio LaraWho is worth two million dollars, but his actions on the field caused the rival team to score two goals.

Lara gave a penalty against his team by putting his hand in a center of the Nicaraguan team. Byron Bonilla stood in front of Manchon and defeated Luis Malagon with a ‘panenka-style’ charge.

Elian Hernandez is worth million dollars and the quoted $10 million Julian Quinones Also, the most important moments of the first part were not reflected Alejandro Zendejas ($5.3 million), who sent a ball over the goal and across the field.

again, Emilio Lara He once again played tricks on his own teammates as he missed the mark and allowed Marvin David Fletts to win from the top and beat Malagon well.

technician andre jardin They had to use their heavy artillery and put $20 million into the reflective area at the feet of Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés and Jonathan Rodríguez. A maneuver that ended with Quinones’ goal and which brought the winged team closer to equalizing the score and reducing the damage caused by the away goals criterion.