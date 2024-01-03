Super Bowl 2024: Concerts by Usher, Taylor Swift and favorites, what you need to know about the big NFL event

It is a sporting event, and probably one of the largest on the other side of the United States. The Super Bowl will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night from Sunday, with what is expected to be an extraordinary showdown in Las Vegas. Here’s everything you need to know about this meeting.

What time and on which channels to watch the Super Bowl?

The matches will begin from Sunday 11 February to Monday 12 February, at 12:30am French time, or 3:30am Nevada time. In France, M6 and beIN Sports 1, which has held the rights to the National Football League (NFL) since its launch in 2012, share the broadcast of the event. Allow about three hours in front of your television between matches and various activities on the program.

Where is the Super Bowl played?

For the first time in history, the climax of the American soccer season takes place in Las Vegas. Kansas City and San Francisco will challenge each other on the lawn of Allegiant Stadium, the venue built in 2020 that typically hosts Raiders matches. If its normal capacity is 65,000 spectators, then on this occasion the number should increase to around 70,000 on Sunday.

Allegiant Stadium, seen here Monday during a pre-Super Bowl event, was dedicated in 2020. AFP/Getty Images North America/Ethan Miller 2024 Getty Images

Who is the favorite for this Super Bowl?

If the Kansas City Chiefs are the defending champions after last year’s win against the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers start as slight favorites for the clash. The California franchise relies on the talent and impact of George Kittle offensively and benefits from the defensive contributions of Nick Bosa. But Kansas City, crowned champion in 2020 against San Francisco, counts among the best quarterbacks in the NFL, with Patrick Mahomes responsible for organizing plays.

Who will perform at the halftime concert?

It has become a major part of the event. After Rihanna’s impressive performance last year, it was R&B singer Usher’s turn to be chosen to sing during the halftime concert. “I’m going to take over the biggest stage in the world that evening, and I’m very excited to show the whole world what I can do,” he explained to Le Parisien in September, when he gave a series of concerts. Were staying. In the musical scene.

If we still do not know the exact content of the show, the 45-year-old singer indicated in an interview with “Good Morning America” ​​on Friday, February 2 that he wanted to take the opportunity to pay tribute to her. Black artists who opened the way for them. In addition to Usher, DJ Tiesto will be in charge of the music during warm-ups and during breaks in the game, while singer Reba McEntire will perform the American anthem before kick-off.

What advertisements will be aired?

Here again, special advertisements have been developed to mark the huge popularity still enjoyed among audiences in the United States. This year, an advertiser must pay seven million dollars to air a 30-second spot on CBS, which airs the program. Among the brands investing this amount, Uber Eats will air an ad featuring David and Victoria Beckham. The pair will re-enact a scene from the Netflix documentary dedicated to the ex-Real Madrid star where the former footballer repeatedly attacks the ex-Spice Girl.

Doritos and chips with actress Jenna Ortega, restaurant chains specializing in the automobile industry or Chicken Popeyes with BMW, Toyota and Volkswagen are also on the program during commercial breaks. In terms of original ideas, an online home sales platform would attempt to sell an Atlanta owner’s real estate directly, while the Doordash brand, specializing in food delivery, would offer one winner all the products featured in the Super Bowl commercials.

Will Taylor Swift be there?

The American pop star, who is in a relationship with Travis Kelce, one of the key players of the Kansas City Chiefs, is giving a concert in Tokyo on Saturday. But the 17-hour time difference and his ability to jump on a private jet as soon as the Japanese concert is over work in the “Cruel Summer” singer’s favor. Taylor Swift should generally be able to attend the meeting if her attendance has not yet been officially confirmed.