Ukraine: International concern over possible nuclear disaster AlMomento.net

Kiev.- Rafael Grossi, Secretary General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, explains that Security The situation at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Russian-occupied Zaporizhia remains critical.

Disturbing staff reductions implemented by the Russian authorities occupying the facility have recently reduced levels significantly. Security Regarding Ukraine. Zaporizhia is one of the 10 largest nuclear power plants in the world.

Grossi, who is in Kiev, indicated that his next visit to the plant, when it will soon be two years since its opening warIt will aim to assess the impact of recent staff cuts after Russia denied employees of Ukrainian company Energoatom access to facilities.

“This huge facility used to have about 12,000 employees. Now, the workforce has reduced to between 2,000 and 3,000 employees, indicating significant reduction The number of people who work there,” explains Grossi.

“To operate these large facilities Complex A certain number of workers are required to perform various specific tasks. As of now the situation is stable, but balance Very, very delicate,” he adds. “So I need to see for myself what the situation is, in terms of personnel, what the prospects are in the medium term and also in the long term,” he concludes.

International concern over the possibility of nuclear disaster

The IAEA has repeatedly expressed that alarm Due to the condition of the installation, due to fear of a possible nuclear disaster. The plant has been repeatedly caught in the crossfire ever since Russia launched it. attack On February 24, 2022, a large-scale attack by Ukraine led to the capture of the facility shortly thereafter.

Ukrainian nuclear power plant has six reactors CloseBut power and qualified personnel are still required to operate critical cooling systems and other safety equipment.

Raffaele Grossi has said that he will also check its stability refrigeration Following the collapse of the Nowa Czajówka Dam in June 2023, the presence of facilities and mines Center and its surroundings.

The plant suffered another loss Darkness Last month, ongoing concerns about nuclear security were highlighted battle nearby. Grossi concluded, “All this tells us that the situation in Zaporizhia remains delicate and requires continued attention.”

till iaea It is particularly concerned by the Russian decision to block access to Ukrainian workers employed by the national operator in Kyiv who refused to sign contracts with the Russian operator on site.

Those who now work at the plant are former employees of Energoatom who adopted it Russian citizenshipAnd signed a new contract with the Russian site operator.

The reason for the low number of employees at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant

The reasons for downsizing vary. some workers they fledMany did not want to stay in the occupied territory and those who decided to stay did not want to work for Russia. “Some people continued to work, and my Russian counterparts told me they were hiring more and more people. Therefore, it is something that we have to check,” says Rafael Grossi.

The plant’s six reactors have been shut down and not producing electricity for nearly 18 months, but they still contain large amounts of electricity. nuclear fuel Which should be refrigerated. He collapse Damage to the dam in June jeopardized access to the reservoir, from which water was drawn for cooling.

To solve the problem, the plant administration dug wells. “Now we want to see how it has evolved,” Grossi says. IAEA permanent experts will have restricted access to all plant facilities. LimitedSince Russian officials deny this Demand To reach certain areas.

