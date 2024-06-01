Rodrigo Huescas to star in Martin Anselmi’s Cruz Azul

The talent of the divine young player can be greatly enhanced by Martin Anselmi.

one of the characteristics of martin anselmi The talent of the players guided by him is to be honed. Under this parameter, the spotlight points towards several footballers, among whom is the figure rodrigo huescasfinal youth squad of blue Cross Who have managed to establish themselves in the first team.

In this context attention has been drawn Huskas will have a new role in Anselmi’s plansWho placed the 20-year-old footballer in the offensive zone in the two preparation games: his natural habitatremembering that training process of youth cement manufacturer It was like extreme.

In the first friendly match (vs Atalanta) rodrigo huescas He entered as a substitute to occupy a spot on the offensive line. Machine, Meanwhile, this Saturday against Querétaro, the young player started as a starter and was placed left extreme or innerSubstituted -As per first conflict- Rodolfo Rotondi,

In such a situation, expectations have been raised regarding his post. huiscas during Completion 2024A competition in which youth squad talent sky blue can be significantly increased by martin anselmiWho knows how to get maximum benefit from his players.

Rodrigo Huesca, talented Cruz Azul youth player.

Huskas, winger who has shone as a full-back

Rodrigo Huesca arrived at Cruz Azul at the age of 13 And within a short time it attracted attention scoring champion Under-15 category. Meanwhile, this is second highest goalscorer throughout the history of fundamental forces Of Machineonly back santiago jimenez,

It is worth underlining that The formation of Huesca was equally extreme., However, he has been used more regularly since his debut in the Primera División (2021) Side,

Cruz Azul renews Rodrigo Huesca until 2027