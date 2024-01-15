Roma vs Feyenoord online live. match today europa league 2024

stress and emotion take over Rome Olympic Stadium Thursday 22 February When Rome Receive Feyenoord within the framework of the return of UEFA Europa League reclassification,

The match promises to be an intense battle where both teams will look to seal their place in the next stage of the tournament.

How do they get there?

Rome Comes into this matchup with a slight advantage after gaining E1-1 draw in the first leg, However, the ticket to the next round is up in the air and the Italian team is determined to seal its qualification in front of its fans. With a recent change of coach, the arrival of Daniele De Rossi has revitalized the team, who are looking to regain their place among the elite of European football. In Serie A, Roma also upbeat after impressive 3-0 win Last weekend at Frosinone.

Latest results Rome:

01/29/24: Salernitana 1 – 2 Rome

02/05/24: Roma 4 – 0 Cagliari

02/10/24: Rome 2 – 4 Inter Milan

02/15/24: Feyenoord 1 – 1 Rome

02/18/24: Frosinone 0 – 3 Roma

On the other end, Feyenoord As the visitors would like to make history by trying to reverse the score. Although they failed to take advantage of their home advantage in the first leg, the Dutch team is determined to give everything on the field to advance to the next stage. Despite not being able to show my best version in Eredivisie this season, Feyenoord He is ranked second and will try to prove his worth against a renowned European opponent.

Latest Feyenoord results:

04/02/24: AZ Alkmaar 0 – 1 Feyenoord

02/07/24: Feyenoord 2 – 0 AZ Alkmaar

02/11/24: Feyenoord 2 – 0 Sparta Rotterdam

02/15/24: Feyenoord 1 – 1 Rome

02/18/24: Feyenoord 1 – 0 RKC Waalwijk

Forecast:

According to ,Are youshbetmxThe match odds are as follows:

Rome: +108

Tie: +250

Feyenoord: +255

Location: Rome Olympic Stadium

Where to watch Feyenoord vs Roma?