Romania’s dance remains undefeated under Luis Diaz and Lorenzo

The Colombia senior national team, led by Argentinian tactician Nestor Lorenzo, ended their European tour with a win against Romania. This Tuesday, March 26, the duel played at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium in the city of Madrid ended with three goals against two.

The Tricolor team’s goals were the work of John Córdoba, John Arias and Yasser Asprilla., The national team was much better than the European team and this could be seen in most of the games. Romania’s goals were scored by Ianis Hagi and Florin Tanase.

With this victory, Nestor Lorenzo, who was José Nestor Pekerman’s technical assistant when he was in charge of the Tricolor, reached 18 games without losing with the Colombian national team. Remains undefeated.

Colombia selection. (AFP) , picture: AFP

Without a doubt, this new victory of the Colombian Senior National Team is exciting coffee fans ahead of the 2024 Copa America to be held in the United States. Commitment is great.

“Colombia wins against Romania in a new international friendly. Córdoba, Arias and Asprilla, scorers. “Terrific performance by the Colombian team on FIFA date,” included the narrator, Argentina’s Pablo Giralt.

It is important to highlight that the players who stood out most in this call of Nestor Lorenzo were Daniel Munoz, Luis Fernando Diaz, James Rodriguez, Richard Rios, John Arias, John Lucumi and Carlos Cuesta.

Luis Diaz. , picture: getty images

Copa America 2024: This is how it will be played

“CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 will be held from June 20 to July 14, 2024 in 14 cities across the United States. 14 stadiums distributed in 10 states on the East Coast, Central Region and West Coast will be equipped with the colors and image of this new edition of one of the most exciting tournaments of the continent,” the confederation indicated through its website.

“On this occasion, the CONMEBOL Copa America will have 32 matches played over 25 days of competition and 16 participating teams, 10 from CONMEBOL and 6 from Concacaf, as guests. The group stage will be played from June 20 to July 2, followed by the quarter-finals on July 4 to 6, the semi-finals on July 9 and 10, the third place on July 13 and finally the final in Miami on July 14. ,” he included. The group stage of the cup was as follows:

Map of the United States with the cities where the Copa America 2024 will be held. , picture: Retrieved from official CONMEBOL website

Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada.

Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica.

Group C: United States, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia.