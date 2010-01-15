‘The Lovely Bones’ is partially based on a true story

Editor’s note: The following references sexual assault and murder.





A frightening tale that blends supernatural, horror, and dramatic genres and is based on a real-life murder in Pennsylvania.

A frightening tale that blends supernatural, horror, and dramatic genres and is based on a real-life murder in Pennsylvania. Author Alice Sebold was inspired by her own experience of sexual assault to write the story from the perspective of a murdered girl seeking justice.

It captures the emotional depth of the story and serves as a haunting reminder of women’s potential susceptibility to such heinous crimes.

lovely bones It’s a disturbing story that spans multiple film genres, including supernatural, horror, and drama. With much of the film taking place from the perspective of a young girl trapped in a torture chamber, it’s hard to believe that it would be rooted in any kind of real-life event, but it is! lovely bones This is the story of a young girl, Susie Salmon (Saoirse Ronan), who has been murdered. Susie is lured to the home of her neighbor George (Stanley Tucci), where he sexually assaults and kills her., Susie does not realize at first that she is dead, but eventually, she realizes that she is now stuck between places where she can care for her family and community.





While she watches, all she wants is justice for his death, healing for her family, and a kiss from her crush. However, living in the middle of the world has its advantages when trying to catch a killer. Susie meets other girls whom George has murdered in the past, and this helps him learn who his next target might be. While all this is happening, members of Susie’s family – including her father, Jack (Mark Wahlberg), mother, Abigail (Rachel Weisz), and sister, Lindsay (Rose McIver) – Try to find evidence to catch George, while also trying to continue his daily life despite suffering an irreparable loss. At the end of lovely bonesMay Susie and her family rest in peaceBut getting there requires a lot of anger and grief.





‘The Lovely Bones’ is partly about a murder in Pennsylvania

lovely bones It was based on a book of the same name by the author Alice SeyboldAnd That The book is loosely based on a real-life murder that occurred in Pennsylvania in the 1970s, It happened in Norristown, Pennsylvania, where a 14-year-old girl was kidnapped from her parents and brutally raped and murdered. After hearing about it, Alice Sebold reportedly wanted to write a book from the perspective of someone dead, so she wrote from Susie’s perspective. The murder of the young girl inspired him, but this is where the book and the final film travel more into fantasy territory than real life. Sebold appears to have imagined what it would be like to have your family looked down upon, plagued by grievances, and need justice for your own murder. The character of Susie portrays the sadness of not being able to protect herself from harm and the guilt of leaving her loved ones behind as she spends her time in an ethereal realm. However, this is where the story stops being about the Norristown teenager and becomes more about Sebold himself.





‘The Lovely Bones’ was inspired by Alice Sebold’s own attack

before writing lovely bonesAlice Sebold wrote in her memoir, lucky, The story explores her time in college and her experience with rape. While attending college at Syracuse University in 1981, Sebold had the unimaginable experience while sleeping one evening. An unknown assailant attacked him in the pedestrian tunnel, and While Sebold survived the attack, his attacker fled., After the attack, Sebold returned to her family home in Philadelphia. Her parents urged her to leave university and enroll at a local Catholic college, but Sebold had already been accepted into a program at Syracuse that would allow her to work with two great writers, Tess Gallagher, And Tobias Wolff,





Once she returned to school, she became more interested in writing. Seybold said the new Yorker She always knew she would write about her experience. The moment that really led her to write her story was during Gallagher’s class when she was writing a poem that alluded to her attack. Soon after writing that poem, Sebold was visiting a workshop with Wolfe and saw his attacker, or so he thought. Sebold eventually named the man she saw as her rapist and Anthony Broadwater was arrested on the charges., It seems as if writing that poem in class gave her the opportunity to reveal her abuser. Although, in fact, he was not the person who attacked Sebold, Broadwater was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

In 1995, Alice Sebold was living in Irvine, California, and in a creative writing program at the University of California, Irvine. It was here that he began writing the story of Susie Salmon lovely bones, just after writing the introduction lovely bonesSebold said she knew she needed to come forward with her story to separate the two. The result was completely opposite to the experiences. lucky, his memoir was serious and detailed. It was dark and factual and incredibly exciting but in a different way than Susie’s story. Susie was attacked in the same manner as Sebold, but her story is different. In an interview with NPR, Sebold said that she wanted to tell the story the way Susie would have told it, without including her experiences and thoughts at the time of the attack. lucky was published in 1999 and lovely bones Came shortly after, in 2002.

Like ‘The Lovely Bones’ Susie Salmon, Alice Sebold never got justice

Image via Paramount Pictures





In November 2021, Broadwater was acquitted of the crime against Sebold, shocking the literary community. He spent more than 16 years in prison, attempted to overturn his conviction five times and was denied parole at least five times for refusing to confess to a crime he did not commit. According to The New Yorker, Sebold faced a difficult time after learning of Broadwater’s acquittal. He described it as “pulling a thread out of a sweater and it falling off.” In such a situation, both sides had to suffer losses. Broadwater had to wait to see the light at the end of the tunnel for his wrongful conviction, and Sebold is responsible for his wrongful conviction And he did not get any justice because his real attacker was not caught.





lovely bones Every woman’s worst nightmare. Such attacks can happen to anyone and the disturbing story is enough to send shivers down your spine. Tea The emotional depth that the film can convey is evidentAnd that’s all it means peter jacksonA film based on Alice Sebold’s tragic experience could do just that. If you are looking for a supernatural mystery, lovely bones You will be transported to another world while watching.

