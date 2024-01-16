Rupert Grint will arrive in France in 2024 and you can meet him

Information for fans of the literary saga adapted into eight feature films, soon to be joined by a series produced by the HBO channel: actor Rupert Grint, One of the leading actors in films, Have a magical stay in France, and this, in the more than distant future. We would like to warn you: as mentioned in the description, different prices and different passes sold as part of Star Arrival are particularly expensive… A Gringotts Robbery Will almost impose himself.

An adorable first time

Media The Daily Prophet reveals the launch of a new events About which there is likely to be a lot of discussion. We are indebted to this promising project dream it con, a company whose main activity, as its name suggests, is the creation of conferences. About that which is fast approaching, baptism enter the wizard worldIt’s really structured around six stars saga (the minimum). If, at the moment, The British actor’s upcoming little friends have not been announcedThis has to be recognized The arrival of Harry’s best friend’s interpreter is an event in itself ,

The appearance of Rupert Grint, now a father, Marks the history of conventions focused on the magical universe :This will be the first time that an actor from the lead trio will shine at such a festival. It is true that, generally, This type of celebration tends to invite secondary actorsStarting with Viktor Krum’s interpreter Stanislav Ianevsky, who is a big fan of our country. enter the wizard world “Near Paris” will be held, and it, Next March 23 and 24 from 8 am to 8 pm.,

When we love, we don’t count

We must have warned you. If you want a chance to see and/or chat with the man who created a sensation in the series ServantThere are many formulas available. The most affordable price is magician pass (Wizard), offered for 119 euros : You will be entitled to one day entry (free option) to the conference, giving you the opportunity to attend questions/answers with actors and visit the various shops set up as part of the conference. As a bonus, all guests have access to an A3 autograph stand. comes next death eater pass (Death Eater), for 209 euros, The latter provides the same benefits as the first, but in two days. Please note: If you choose one of these two options, You have to add money for photo or autograph, Here are the details of the additional amounts to be paid: For a personal photo with Rupert Grint, you will need to add €145, €135 for an autograph and €130 for a selfie. on Sunday, The most diligent person would probably be tempted to have a half-hour meeting with the actorAnd this, for a group of 30 people (maximum), is set at €449.

Prices are rising with Patron Pass, For which you will have to pay a nominal amount of 1999 Euros, This amount includes access to the convention and store over the weekend, a group photo with the actors, a solo photo with each actor (one per day), an autograph from each star (also per day), other photos, and signed autograph endorsements. By all the guests. baksheesh, You will have a reserved slot to ask questions during dedicated sessions, Fun Fact: Fans unable or unwilling to attend the convention can attend Receive a message or snapshot from Grint in your mailbox, The star’s postal autograph costs 145 euros and a short video message costs 499 euros.