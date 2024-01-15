Russian aviation is intensifying its siege of Ukrainian territory, deploying an arsenal of 100 glider bombs a day against fortifications along a 600-mile front, marking the beginning of a 25-month war between Russia and Ukraine.

These munitions, KAB, have been described by Ukrainian intelligence as a “key element” of the Russian arsenal, against which Ukrainian forces have limited defense options.

The seriousness of the threat these bombs pose to Ukrainian combat units is evident from the dire situation facing the 110th Mechanized Brigade. In just a few days, the intensive launch of 125 KB per day was decisive in compromising the defensive capability of Avdiivka, which until that time was a strategic point in Ukraine’s possession in the east of the country.

The brigade was already facing a series of adversities, including a severe shortage of artillery ammunition, which was further aggravated following the US Congress’s suspension of support by pro-Russian sectors in October.

The devastating impact of the KAB was evident in the testimony of Igor Shugar, a fighter of the Ukrainian 3rd Assault Brigade, who described the transformation of the urban landscape into ruins with the arrival of these bombs during the troop withdrawal from Avdiivka to Half. Of February.

Strengthening of Ukrainian air defenses against Russian aggression

su-35

A significant expansion of Ukrainian air defense capabilities could be key to neutralizing the air superiority that Russia has demonstrated with its sustained bombing. The strategic deployment of a Patriot surface-to-air missile unit with an effective range of 90 miles near the Eastern Front in February allowed Ukraine to intercept and shoot down 13 Russian aircraft, including Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bombers. Sukhoi Su-35 escort fighter aircraft. This tactical success suggests a temporary decline in Ukrainian air defense capabilities.

This tactical success suggests a temporary reduction in the frequency of Russian bombing, corresponding to an increase in downed aircraft. However, the situation changed dramatically around 8 March, when a Russian drone detected and marked the positions of Patriot batteries, facilitating an attack with Iskander ballistic missiles, resulting in the destruction of two Ukrainian launchers.

With only three US-supplied Patriot batteries and a total of about thirty launchers, the Ukrainian Air Force found itself in the difficult position of preserving its defensive assets without compromising security against Russian attacks in urban areas.

In mid-March, the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense was compromised, causing Russian bombing to resume at its normal intensity. Russia adopted its strategy as a combination of KAB air strikes followed by ground attacks in the form of rapid, concentrated raids, which the Deep State described as “banzai charges”.

This war pattern, characterized by relentless advance and frontal attack tactics, has marked the last days of the confrontation, according to Deep State reports. The solution to the crisis imposed by the KAB seems uncertain, although Ukrainian Lieutenant General Ivan Gavrylyuk hopes to introduce future European-origin F-16 fighters into the Ukrainian air arsenal, which could offer a change in the dynamics of the war. .

F-16 capability in the Ukrainian theater of operations: change in the air

F-16

The acquisition of F-16 fighter jets could prove to be a turning point in Ukraine’s air defense capabilities. Equipped with superior technology in terms of sensors, self-defense systems and missile arsenal, they are far ahead of the Ukrainian Air Force’s current operational Sukhoi and MiG fighters. Kiev’s desire to add 50 and 60 F-16s this spring or summer opens the possibility of effectively countering the threat of Russian glider bombers.

However, effective deployment of the F-16 as a significant deterrent may take time, as substantial numbers of these aircraft need to be stockpiled on Ukrainian soil. Until then, Ukraine will have to rely on its ground-based air defense systems to thwart Russian air attacks.

Lieutenant General Ivan Gavrilyuk also points to the additional challenge posed by shortages of certain types of missiles, particularly advanced Patriot missiles, whose production is centralized in the United States. This limitation highlights Ukraine’s dependence on international aid to strengthen its air defense, especially given the reluctance of the US Congress to approve an additional $61 billion in funding for Ukraine’s war effort.

This financial and logistical situation poses a major challenge to Ukrainian forces, complicating their efforts to repel Russian aggression and reducing the effectiveness of strategic bombing, which characterized Moscow’s military strategy in the war. Is. As Gavrilyuk notes, these and other limitations significantly hinder Ukraine’s ability to execute effective defensive operations against an advancing aggressor.