Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies, according to state media

(CNN) — State media agency TASS cited the country’s prison service as saying that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died in prison.

Russia’s prison service said it was investigating Navalny’s “sudden death.”

The opposition leader’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said Navalny’s lawyers were traveling to Kharap, where Navalny is serving his sentence.

“As soon as we have any information, we will inform him,” Yarmish said in X.

What did the prison service say about Navalny’s death?

In a statement, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) said “all necessary measures” were taken to try to rescue the imprisoned rival.

The text explains that Navalny felt unwell after taking a walk this Friday and “almost immediately” fainted.

“The medical staff of the institution arrived in time and an ambulance was called. All necessary resuscitation measures were taken, but they did not give positive results,” the statement said.

And it said emergency doctors had confirmed the death of the condemned man.

“The causes of death are being ascertained,” he concluded.

For his part, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was up to doctors to define Navalny’s cause of death. “As far as we know, according to all the rules, the penitentiary service is carrying out investigations and clarifications,” Peskov told reporters on Friday. It does not require any special orders due to the existing set of rules, which are used as guidelines. Is done as.” ,

When Peskov was asked about reports that death was caused by a blood clot, he replied: “I don’t know. The doctors would have to say.”

In August, Navalny was sentenced to 19 years in prison after being found guilty of creating an extremist community, financing extremist activities and several other crimes.

By then he was already serving an eleven-and-a-half-year sentence in a maximum security facility for fraud and other charges, which he denied.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin was informed of Navalny’s death, according to a report by state-run RIA Novosti.

News in development.