Banorte branches will be closed en masse from March

Banorte generated controversy and surprise among its customers by announcing Its branches closed in Mexico and suspension of operations in the month of March, as part of compliance with a measure National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV).

Branches of this banking institution will be closed Third Monday in March and remaining 9 days of 2024, But this measure will be temporary.

related news

Banort will close branches in Mexico

Through its official social networks, The bank confirmed that the closure of branches in the country will be in compliance with the CNBV calendar, which establishes that all banks Must close and suspend operations on holidays, in that sense, Banorte will close on Monday, March 18.

There will be a pause in operational work in March on the occasion of Birth of Benito Juarezwhich is advanced From March 21st to Monday the 18th. This day is considered a mandatory rest in Mexico and will be the first long weekend of the month. Apart from this, there will be a scheduled closure of two days during March also.

These two days make up the Holy Week calendar, both Thursday and Good Friday.

Banort will remain closed for 9 days in 2024

Monday 18 March.

Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29 for Holy Week.

May 1.

16 September.

October 1st.

2 November.

12 December and 25 December.

Banking services that cannot be performed

During bank closure, card cancellation cannot be done.

Cash withdrawal more than 11 thousand pesos.

Where can operations be carried out during the closure?

Banort ATMs and online services will continue to operate as normal, allowing customers to make their purchases. Payments, deposits, transfers, withdrawals and other operations.