Disney+: Do you like Agatha Christie-style investigations? This whodunit with a four-star cast comes to the stage – Cinema News

Sam Rockwell as a confused investigator and Saoirse Ronan as an enthusiastic young recruit? It stars the police comedy Coup de Theatre, now available on Disney+. Did you know that it enjoys completely inconsistent real situations?

Budding detectives and mystery movie fans, get out your notebooks and get ready to take notes: A new investigation awaits you this Friday, February 16 on Disney+. Released in theaters in 2022, the police comedy Coup de Theater is now available for streaming on the platform.

If many adaptations of Agatha Christie’s novels, such as Murder on the Orient Express or Mystery in Venice, have seen the light of day in recent years, one of her works in particular has given a hard time to those who Wanted to bring. big screen. The play has been performed in London since 1952 mouse trap ,mouse trap in the original version) has never been adapted for the cinema, and with good reason.

Indeed, as stipulated in a clause in the contract signed by producer John Woolf in 1956 for the acquisition of the rights, such a project could see the light of day only six months after the end of the play… which The total to date is the largest number of consecutive performances worldwide since its creation, and has never left the stage (except for a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic)!

To overcome this huge obstacle, creator Damian Jones and his team opted for a completely meta story, playing with the codes of great Agatha Christie-style mysteries, while enjoying this unusual situation. Thus, the film takes place during the 100th performance of the play The Mousetrap in the West End in the 1950s.



Hollywood director Leo Kopernik, who had gone to prepare a film adaptation of the play in question, has been murdered. In charge of the investigation, Inspector Stoppard and Agent Stoker find themselves plunged into the center of an investigation both glamorous and sordid behind the scenes of the theatre. They will try to explain this extremely mysterious crime at their own risk…

This story is brought to the screen by an extraordinary cast: Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan play the two inspectors, alongside Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, Harris Dickinson, David Oyelowo and Reece Shearsmith.

There are plenty of good reasons to rediscover Tom George’s comedy Coup de Théâtre now on Disney+.