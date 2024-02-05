Salma Hayek danced to her hit song “Hips Don’t Lie” on Shakira’s birthday.

On the 47th birthday of pop star Shakira, Salma Hayek paid tribute to her by dancing on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Queen Shakira”. In the middle of a treadmill session, Salma Hayek shakes her hips to recreate the clip “Hips don’t lie”, Paying tribute to our singer and friend, who celebrates her 47th birthday today. In her Instagram post, written in English and French, the actress praised the “Waka Waka” singer: “You are a goddess of music. Thank you for your music”.

“Don’t do that again at home!”

The actress moves her hair, hips and arms to imitate singer Shakira, who is known for her dancing skills and her shaking hips. Not without humor, as she says under her Instagram post: “Warning: If you don’t have Latin or Arab blood, don’t do this again at home”. Two hours after the publication of her video, it has already been viewed more than 3,660,000 times and has almost 4,000 comments, one of which caught everyone’s attention: “Salma, you are incredible. Proud Latin!!! We love you”, signed by “Queen Shakira” herself.