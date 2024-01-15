Salma Hayek in 5 unforgettable roles, from Frida to A Night in Hell

Salma Hayek, Marvel film’s motherly and charismatic heroine, dies at 57 eternal , airing on TMC this Monday, March 25, 2024, continues to woo and fascinate the big and small screens. Recently she was seen in a sexy style Magic Mike: Last Dance Released on VOD in 2023 and Season 6 of the series black Mirror, available on Netflix. An opportunity to take a look at five major roles of this spirited actress, whose strong personality infuses all her performances with an extra layer of soul.

An excerpt from One Night in Hell (1996) by Robert Rodriguez with dance by Salma Hayek

1. Salma Hayek as a demon dancer in Robert Rodriguez’s A Night in Hell (1996) In this iconic horror film from Robert Rodriguez, Salma Hayek Santanico Pandemonium is an evil dancer who works at the Mexican trucker bar Titty Twister. In sensual hip swings in the company of a dragon, she captivates Quentin Tarantino and George Clooney, before her sensuality turns to insane cruelty when she reveals herself as a thirsty vampire. A Latina and scandalous version of the myth of Eve, the actress made an impression with this scene, which was an ordeal for her to shoot, a film with a poisonous aura that lingers in the mind long after watching this bloody and insane film . The collaboration between Robert Rodriguez and Salma Hayek led to other compilation performances. We remember, not without emotions, the solar sensuality of the wild western artist. fearlessly (1995) and its powerful mesmerizing power bellboy service (1995).

An excerpt from Dogma (1999) by Kevin Smith

2. Salma Hayek as a stripper in Kevin Smith’s Dogma (1999) This offbeat and controversial fantasy comedy drew the ire of the American Catholic League for its treatment of Catholicism.Salma Hayek Plays Serendipity, an ex-muse turned stripper. Here she showcases her versatility and her comedic talent amid a madcap troupe made up of angels, sex-obsessed prophets, and other deranged beings trapped on Earth. This bizarre film, which has become the object of a true cult, has, in addition to the presence of the Mexican actress, the presence of Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Chris Rock, Alan Rickman and even the singer Alanis 5-star Takes advantage of artists. Morissette.

Video for Dogma (1999) by Kevin Smith

3. Salma Hayek as a great painter in Julie Taymor’s film Frida (2002) with FriedaA successful biopic on Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, Salma Hayek Plays a role in his life. We feel there is a deep connection between the fiery and passionate personality of the actress, who struggled to impose her vision and play something other than a Latin bombshell on her career, and the artist, who braved the ups and downs of life with all her might. Faced. A serious bus accident and a debilitating illness make it a job that tugs at the heartstrings. Salma Hayek, nominated for an Oscar in the category “Best Actress in a Leading Role”, does not play Frida Kahlo. She is Frida Kahlo.

Trailer for Ask the Dust (2006) by Robert Towne

4. Salma Hayek as a lovely waitress in ‘Ask the Dust’ (2006) by Robert Towne This adaptation of author John Fante’s masterpiece is not true to the book, but true to its appearance Salma Hayek With Colin Farrell and Donald Sutherland gives it a special charm, The actress features as Camila Lopez, a Mexican waitress who lives in California. During the Great Depression, she dreams of marrying a wealthy American, in order to change social class. But she will fall in love with Arturo Bandini, a tormented and broken writer, with whom she will experience a thrilling passion between tragedy and sensuality.

Trailer for Savages (2012) by Oliver Stone