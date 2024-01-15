The Prosecutor’s Office requested two and a half years in prison for Rubiales for kissing Jenny Hermoso

The prosecutor’s office requested 2 years and 6 months in prison for Rubiales for kissing Jenny Hermoso.

The Prosecutor’s Office requests a sentence two and a half years in jail For the former president of the Spanish Football Federation For the crimes of Luis Rubiales sexual harassment and coercion In connection with kissing player Jenny Hermoso without consent after the World Cup final in Sydney on 20 August.

The charging document states that during the presentation of medals to the winners of the Soccer World Cup on August 20, 2023, the then-president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) “grabbed the player’s (Jenny Hermoso) head with both hands.” hand and, in a surprising and without the player’s consent or approval“He gave her a kiss on the lips.” From then on, the prosecutor’s office claims, “they began to exert persistent and repeated pressure on Hermoso” so that she could “appropriate and approve the kiss given by Luis Rubiales against her will.”

National Court Prosecutor, Marta Durantez Gilthen proceeds to describe acts of harassment Committed by both Luis Rubiales and former coach of the Spanish women’s football team, Jorge Vilda Rodríguez; RFEF Marketing Director, Ruben Rivera Tejido; and the team’s sporting director, Albert Luc Martos. The letter stated that “they were confidants of the accused Luis Manuel Rubiales Bézar” and that “their privileged position in the RFEF” depended on “the fate of its president”.

In his letter to the National Court, Seeks one year in jail for Rubiales and his disqualification For the crime of sexual assault, in addition to two years of supervised release and a ban on communicating with Jennifer Hermoso or contacting her for four years. For crimes of forceasks One year and six months in jail There were penalties for all four accused, as well as their disqualification and a ban on speaking to or approaching the player for three years and six months. The Prosecutor’s Office also requests 100,000 euros compensation for the player: Rs 50,000 for the offense of sexual assault and Rs 50,000 for harassment.

Soccer player Jenny Hermoso (2D) as she leaves to testify at the National Court for the ‘Rubiales case’ in Madrid (Spain) on January 2, 2024. (Eduardo Parra/Europa Press)

çAccording to the prosecutor’s office, the Spanish national team player was pressured to declare the kiss consensual immediately after the medal presentation. at the locker room doorsRubiales “urged the player to make a public statement regarding his acceptance of the kiss,” something Hermoso disagreed with. This request was repeated on the bus on the way to the airport, forcing the player to disembark so that he could sign a press release written by the RFEF in which “he had no involvement and in the content of which he had no interference”. Share despite what is sent to the media.”

on the return flightRubiales again scolded Hermoso for agreeing to a joint public display in which he declared that the kiss was consensual, “for which Player refused more than onceExpressing their fatigue and distress due to pressure.

After failing in their first attempts at coercion, the former president’s trusted team decided to continue pressuring the player “using members of his family”. Thus, Jorge Vilda spoke to Jenny Hermoso’s brother, Rafael Hermoso Fuentes, and “warned him that if his sister did not agree to participate in the video, it will have negative consequences“Both personally and professionally.

During the trip to Ibiza which the players made between 22 and 25 August, It would be Rubén Rivera Tejido who insisted “Repeatedly and constantly” so Hermoso spoke to the head of the RFEF integrity committee. The said body had opened a file in this regard in which it intended “by order of the accused Luis Rubiales, to absolve him of any responsibility.” “Jennifer Hermoso repeatedly told defendant Ruben Rivera Tejido that she did not want to agree with his claims and that he should leave her alone,” the document states.

The pressure to speak out continued directly through Jenny Hermoso and her friend and partner Ana Ecube Albert Luke Martos so “break jennifer’s will, The sporting director stressed this via WhatsApp and in person by pointing out the fact that the player, due to his age, had two years left in his career and if at that time it would have helped him I could get him a position in the Federation, Luke Martos would have accused Hermoso of being a bad person and wished that she “lived very much alone in life.”

state of oppression It didn’t stop until Luis Rubiales was outWhen he was temporarily suspended by FIFA on August 26, 2023.