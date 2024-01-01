“Scream VII” must start from scratch after its director leaves, which is a new problem for the film

Paramount Pictures’ “Scream VII” must start from scratch after its director’s departure, a new problem for the film

Cinema – there are too many tiles for this the Scream seventh, Its director, Christopher Landon, left the film, leaving the feature film without him and its two lead actresses.

, I think this is the right time to announce that I officially left Scream 7 weeks ago.he wrote on Twitter.

, Some people will be disappointed by this and some people will be happy. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart breaks for everyone involved. Everyone. But now it’s time to move on “, He continued.

Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega at the party

, I have nothing much to add to the conversation except that I hope for Wes’s legacy (Craven, director of the first Scream, Editor’s note ) will flourish and rise above the noise of a divided world. what she and kevin (Williamson is also the director of this saga, Editor’s note) created something incredible and I was honored to be able to enjoy his talent even for a brief moment. ,

Already in November, it was announced that the film’s production had fired one of the two lead actresses, Melissa Barrera, in October because of publications considered anti-Semitic on social networks in relation to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A few days later, the other lead actress, Jenna Ortega, disappeared from the cast. His departure was the result of his decision, which was made before the SAG-AFTRA strike this summer, but was not publicly announced until last month.

