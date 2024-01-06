Winter Storm 4 will freeze many states; When does it appear?

The National Weather Service said the next Mexico winter storm 4 Which will affect some states of the country from the end of this week.

He cold front 25 will appear to attract the fourth winter stormLow cold core pressure, combined with a polar trough and polar and subtropical jet streams, will lead to a drop in temperatures that will reach -15 degrees in the mountainous regions of the northern strip, with a high probability of falling snow or hail,

Which states will be affected?

National Water Commission (Conagua) The mountains of Durango and Chihuahua are the places where Winter Storm 4 experienced the lowest temperatures, snowfall and frost during the night of Sunday, January 7 and into the morning of Monday, January 8 and Tuesday, January 9, the report said.

With -10 and -5 degrees Celsius, upper parts of Mexico’s states will be affected by both Cold Front 25 and the fourth winter storm. Zacatecas, Coahuila, Sonora, Baja California and Sinaloa.

Dust devils, heavy rain and some snowfall These will also be presented in some parts of those states.

What day does Winter Storm 4 come out?

It will be this Sunday morning, January 7, when fourth winter stormWhich will last for two days. Till Tuesday, January 9th.