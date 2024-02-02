Search for survivors of migrant boat capsized between Camuy and Quebradillas halted

United States Coast Guard (USCG, in English) announced it on friday Suspended search for possible survivors of The tragic incident was reported on Wednesday on the coast between Camuy and Quebradillas, Where a boat filled with people with undefined immigration status from the Dominican Republic capsized, with about 40 passengers on board.

The USCG’s brief official statement said that, as of Friday morning, Response agencies recovered two dead migrants from the water and managed to rescue 30 survivors.Who are in federal custody.

“We pray for the families of the deceased and those whose fate is unknown,” he said. Captain Jose E. Diaz, Commander, USCG San Juan Sector,

,We remind people that the dangers of illegal and irregular maritime migration remain ever present, “I thank and commend the entire USCG, first responders and partner agencies, and the good people who played a critical role in saving lives and preventing further loss of life in this case,” the letter said.

However, the statement did not indicate the whereabouts of some of the migrants who managed to make landfall and enter the bush, nor about their The bodies of additional victims have reportedly not been recovered.,

thursday morning Mayor of Isabela Municipality, Miguel Enrique “Ricky” Méndez Pérezwho were involved in the rescue efforts, He assured El Nuevo Día that in addition to the two bodies that were recovered, there were additional bodies in the water that were not recovered., Méndez Pérez reported that municipal rescue workers had seen at least five additional bodies floating.

The mayor also commented on possible accomplices on the ground who were reportedly waiting in a vehicle to transport the migrants.

,More bodies have not been recovered yet“What happens is that the place is very dangerous (…) some suspects were waiting there, but when they saw the presence of the police they ran away,” he indicated on the telephone Thursday morning.

Similarly, he confirmed through the medium that many migrants fled upon reaching dry land.

,The eight people who escaped tried to climb the mountain, but it’s a rock, a rock, there’s no sand there. “It is a very dangerous place,” he said.

In the same way, Juan Luis Padin, a surfer and videographer from the area who managed to capture this moment on video Exactly when one of the boats United Rapid Action Forces (fura) Police intervened in the fragile boat. The events took place on Puerto Herminia beach.