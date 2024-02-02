Search for survivors of migrant boat capsized between Camuy and Quebradillas halted

United States Coast Guard (USCG, in English) announced it on friday Suspended search for possible survivors of The tragic incident was reported on Wednesday on the coast between Camuy and Quebradillas, Where a boat filled with people with undefined immigration status from the Dominican Republic capsized, with about 40 passengers on board.

The USCG’s brief official statement said that, as of Friday morning, Response agencies recovered two dead migrants from the water and managed to rescue 30 survivors.Who are in federal custody.

“We pray for the families of the deceased and those whose fate is unknown,” he said. Captain Jose E. Diaz, Commander, USCG San Juan Sector,

,We remind people that the dangers of illegal and irregular maritime migration remain ever present, “I thank and commend the entire USCG, first responders and partner agencies, and the good people who played a critical role in saving lives and preventing further loss of life in this case,” the letter said.

