Lady Gaga: Her cosmetics brand is coming to France very soon!

it’s official ! Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs cosmetics brand will soon be available in French Sephora stores. We will explain!

Good news for makeup lovers , Very soon, Lady Gaga’s cosmetics brand Will be available in Sephora stores in France. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z.

Lady Gaga: her make-up brand finally comes out in France

We will no longer feature Lady Gaga! Pop star known for marking Music lover with his many hit songs. Like Poker Face, Bad Romance, Just Dance Or Applause.

Music has inspired the artist since childhood. “I have been writing songs since the beginning of my career. I have been playing the piano since I was four years old. I learned classical singing from the age of eleven. At the age of thirteen, I discovered jazz for the first time. I missed the star pure chart.

And to complete: “When I started writing music for the industry, I quickly became ‘the weird girl from New York City who makes music’ Dance songs for other artists.”

The passionate and talented Lady Gaga dedicated herself A means of entering the industry. “So I started making this music to get attention, to get the opportunity to travel more, to do shows,” He added. ” I love to sing ! “.

Being versatile, the main interested party also entered the cinema industry. It’s impossible to forget his remarkable role in the film shallow in which She plays the role opposite Bradley Cooper.

Lady Gaga recently played Patrizia Reggiani House of Gucci. But soon she is preparing in France To woo everyone with your cosmetics brand.

Haus Labs will undoubtedly attract the French

It was in 2019 that Lady Gaga imagined Haus Labs, “When I was little I never thought I was beautiful. And I had a very difficult time feeling any kind of inner beauty. and external, until I discovered the power of makeup », he believed thus Fashion business.

After the United Kingdom, on 26 March, his brand So the French will land in Sephora stores. An announcement came out on Instagram this Thursday, February 2nd!

Obviously, Internet users were all happy. Its products will also be Marketed in Italy and Spain. But also in Portugal or Germany.

There is no doubt that Lady Gaga fans will be surprised by the articles. With her limitations, the actress Everyone wants to be inspired!

“I discovered makeup when I was very young,” Did he deliver for this? French Vogue. “Watching your mom do makeup in the mirror. I was mesmerized by its ability to transform. And to become a strong working woman. Child, I was really lacking confidence.”

Even before slipping: “And seeing my mother gave me a lot of strength. Then I started experimenting… Which helped me increase my confidence.”

For all his projects, Lady Gaga also liked to change her look. , When I became a musician, I started exploring the art of makeup. And everything went to another level,” He added. , So I would say that my love for makeup comes from family sources. And a deep passion for self-expression and the arts.” noted !