Rommel Quioto announces his departure from Iran’s Tractor SC just days after his signing

The Honduran football player spent two weeks in the Iranian team and decided to terminate his contract.

Unexpected turn in the career of Rommel Quiotto, The Honduran giant announced his departure this Friday Tractor scheduled caste.club iran league For which he signed in the 2024 transfer market. The 32-year-old attacker released a statement on social networks where he explained that he terminated his contract with the Iranian institution two weeks after his arrival in the Arab land.

Quiotto He had signed a contract until June 2025 and was only training due to the break in local competition for the Asian Cup, so the Honduran did not even make his debut with Tractor. Now Rommel Quiotto He will have to look for a new team, because being a free agent, he has the opportunity to sign with any club that needs his services. Let us tell you that its offers were also in China and Saudi Arabia. ‘El Romantico’ will return to Honduras in the next few hours to define his future. The doors of the Olympia club are open for the footballer, where he trained at the end of the last semester.