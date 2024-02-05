Senator Marco Rubio confirms that humanitarian parole is not sustainable

“Humanitarian parole is not sustainable.” This phrase has been repeated several times by Senator Marco Rubio who does not hide to show his disapproval of the program.

This route to reach the United States legally has been underway for more than a year. This is all based on immigration measures approved by Joe Biden in January 2023.

Rubio emphasized his clear stance on the issue in an interview Univision Miami, Cuban American senator warned about the dangers posed by the immigration crisis in the United States.

“We have always supported those who are already here. There will always be a process by which people from Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba can come.

We cannot have 300 thousand people coming to the border of the United States and entering the country. We can’t give people any incentive to do this. “This is not sustainable,” the Republican said.

“More than 7 million people have entered in the last three years. No country can sustain this.

We see what’s happening, and we know they’re coming from all over the world. Not just from Latin America. “They’re coming from China, from India, from Russia, from Africa,” Rubio said.

National Security

National security is really the main concern of Rubio and most Republicans. They agree that the massive influx of immigrants facilitates the entry of criminals who can destabilize the country.

“When you get 300 thousand people in a month, there are criminals, terrorists among them. Something serious is about to happen in the United States, serious things are already happening. This cannot continue. We have to change. “This is an immigration crisis and it cannot continue like this,” the Republican senator warned.

The situation of Cuban immigrants was also discussed during the interview. Rubio commented that people born on the island take advantage of the benefits of immigrating to the United States and then choose to return to Cuba on holidays.

Rubio affirmed that the attitude of many Cubans, who arrive in the United States and return to Cuba in a short time, is inconsistent.



