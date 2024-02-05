“The best exercise for a healthy brain is to use it”

Author, biologist and research professor explains how a continuous growth mindset helps lead a more dignified life

after enter In the adolescent brain to understand why young people go to bed late, constantly mess up the room, or are more vulnerable to stress, david bueno (Barcelona, ​​March 20, 1965) now publishes a new informative essay to optimize our gray matter.

This doctor in biology, expert in neuroeducation, teacher and researcher at the Biomedical, Evolutionary and Developmental Genetics section of the University of Barcelona explains that our mind and brain are not fixed, they can always be Continue to grow and expand horizons, educate your brain (Ed. Grijalbo) From enjoying culture with a good book or exposure to the best boredom to committing to daily mental gymnastics that stimulates our creativity and allows us to have a fuller life.