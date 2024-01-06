Sergio Canales is injured in a friendly match against Mazatlán

The Clausura 2024 has not started yet and the Rayados already have bad news, after this Saturday they held a friendly game against Mazatlan at the El Encanto stadium and it was their misfortune, sergio canales injured,

spanish midfielder he left just for a change minutes 30 In the first part, when he asked for a change by touching his left foot muscle discomfortBeing replaced by Alfonso Gonzalez.

Is the injury serious?

So far severity unknown The Iberian midfielder will be evaluated by the medical team to determine the extent of the injury, his recovery and the length of time he will be out of action. There are already doubts on the first day of the match,

Canales suffered a rectus femoris myotendinous injury to his left quadriceps, requiring Had to undergo surgery in OctoberAnd since then he was in rehab and regaining his physical shape, but he got angry,

Sergio started as a starter against Canoneros In the preparation game, the same marked his return Due to discomfort following the activity he has been out of competition since October and now we have to wait for the results of medical tests.

Raidos announced their comeback For activity in the Mazatlan Stadium facilities with a photo of his jersey, but it was barely 30 minutes on the playground.