Seven Lessons in Mindfulness for Overcoming Negative Thoughts and Achieving Personal Well-Being

In “How to become the hero of your own well-being” Silvio Raiz says that meditation and mindfulness are the pillars of a full and conscious life.

Do you feel like your life has become a rollercoaster? emotional ups and downs, Are you overwhelmed with a feeling of not being in control? TensionThe Worry And the worries that haunt you every day? How to become the hero of your own well-being?, New book from a renowned master of the art of meditation and mindfulness silvio raizA guide to taking back command of your well-being and enlightenment,

Following the publishing successes Mindfulness. Regain your inner peace And full stopRaij offers the keys to begin a deep process of personal transformation and achieve the desired inner peace. After decades of practicing and teaching mindfulness and yoga in India, Raij has brought her extensive experience into this work, offering a progressive program to bring us calm. Connect with the busy mind and our essential existence.

The lesson focuses not only on the theory behind conscious And this Raj Yogabut also offers a range of practical tools Which seeks to empower people to face everyday concerns. The premise of the book is based on turning each reader into the architect of their own well-being, providing them Strategies for taking control of your life, In turn, Raiz offers practical secrets aimed at building a desired future, marking before and afters in the lives of those who immerse themselves in its lessons.

In a tour of seven lessons, How to become the hero of your own well-being? Delve into powerful thoughts: what to focus on life is now And do not be distracted, that we are a soul more than a body, each individual is responsible for his own happiness, peace as true nature, importance of silenceThe myth of love and how to stop looking for it outside, how meditation is the best medicine, etc.

At the conclusion of each chapter, Raiz presents questions designed to prompt reflection on each lesson. it is also in the book guided meditation Internalize and deeply experience the topic addressed in each section. Includes meditation expert-promoted education Tips to include in your daily routine Integrating each learning effectively.

How often should you meditate? As often as needed, Raiz maintains. Combining meditation techniques, practical exercises and deep reflection, the author guides the path step by step enlightenmentInviting you to explore our mental patterns More roots. With empathy and wisdom, Raiz encourages us to let go of bad thoughts and feelings, develop resilience, and open ourselves to new possibilities.

Within us lies an inexhaustible source of power and creativity to shape the life we ​​truly want. Let us be the heroes of our own well-being.

A teenage girl finds peace and tranquility while meditating in the garden of her home. This image captures the moment when mindfulness is practiced, a valuable therapeutic tool (Illustration Image Infobae)

Since adolescence, I remember lying for long periods on the sand of the beach in front of my house, contemplating the sky and pondering existential questions such as: «Who am I?», “Why do I exist?”, “Is it possible to be happy?”, “How can I feel free?”, “Is it possible to experience true love?»,“How can I achieve inner peace?”.

Over time, many of these questions have found answers thanks to my practice Attention and knowledge acquired over more than twenty years in India, Spain, Argentina and Uruguay. I was first introduced to meditation in 1999, when I was invited to participate in retreat At the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University, situated amidst the mountains Himalaya,

For twenty one days I learned ancient wisdom Raj Yoga And I began to take my first steps in the art of meditation. Later I came in contact with Jeevan Darshan conscious, I’m in love. Twenty-four years later, the flame of enthusiasm and passion for inner growth and the practice of spirituality is still alive in me.

The image depicts a centered woman practicing yoga, representing the union of exercise, meditation and spirituality. It shows how yoga contributes to mental health and overall well-being, offering a deeper connection with healthy living. The photo shows the importance of physical and mental training, and how these exercises promote a state of peace and balance in everyday life. (pictorial image infobae)

These teachings have had a significant impact on my life at personal, family and work levels. I have made a big development Self confidenceI have changed many negative qualities of my personality, I have changed old habits and behavior patterns It has unburdened me, I have quieted my mind, and all of this has long contributed to the state of peace and happiness I experience today.

This doesn’t mean I don’t experience moments of sadness, fear, or anger, but I now have the ability to accept them and let go of them more quickly than before. know art of meditation This has been like finding the touchstone for my maturity and spiritual growth. It has had a very favorable impact on my every thought, outlook and word and has been the main inspiration behind the most important decisions of my life.

Since my last book, A Practical Guide to Mindfulness for Childrenwhich was released in 2020, I haven’t written again. pandemic Because of Covid I decided to take a break to rest, read, learn and experience new things, and boy was I able to do it in a different and unique instance, as was the pandemic.

Today, some time after that difficult event, I felt a genuine interest in sharing with you some of the teachings I have received on my spiritual path, which I tried to summarize in seven lessons.

I hope that through this book you will be able to light your light and see more clearly what is within you inner world, Observe whether your position remains stable throughout the day or whether you have lost your center. If you have been distracted by unimportant things or have forgotten what gives your life meaning. if you have storm of useless thoughts Or you are choosing what you want to think.

I wish you safe travels through these pages and please keep in mind that everything I will share here is my own way of seeing things and is in no way intended to be true. You take what you understand and leave what you don’t.

good reading!

♦ He was born in Montevideo, Uruguay.

♦ He has devoted himself completely to practice mindfulness, Meditation and personal development. Today he directs the prestigious Sati School in Montevideo, an institute dedicated to teaching mindfulness and yoga.

♦He studied at the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University in India, specializing in the art of meditation. She is also a Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) instructor and certified by the Center for Mindfulness at the University of Massachusetts and Brown University.

♦ Among his published books are training for the soul (2013), full stop (2014), Mindfulness. Regain your inner peace (2017) and A Practical Guide to Mindfulness for Children (2020).