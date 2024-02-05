Shock to organized crime in Ecuador: 5,804 people arrested 27 days after declaration of “internal armed conflict”

File photo showing police officers arresting an alleged criminal in Guayaquil, Ecuador EFE/Mauricio Torres

A total of 5,804 people have been detained in Ecuador during the first 27 days since the government declared “internal armed conflict”. against organized crime, of whom 237 were arrested for alleged terrorism.

This figure comes from the balance sheet of the Ecuadorian government, published this Sunday, on the police and military operations carried out in the national territory under this new scenario, where 22 organized crime gangs have been designated terrorist groups and belligerent non-state actors,

Between January 9 and February 4, Ecuadorian authorities also claimed to have killed six alleged members of these gangs who are now classified as terrorists, while two police officers were killed and another eleven were shot. Freed from various kidnappings apparently carried out by mafias.

1,889 firearms, 2,714 bladed weapons, 1,020 gun feeders, around 98,000 bullets and around 10,000 explosives have been seized during this period.

Ecuadorian law enforcement agencies They also seized over 43.1 tonnes of drugs and over $117,000 in cash,

Following these events, there were riots in prisons that ended with the kidnapping of about 200 prison officers, explosions and burning of cars on sidewalks, and even the takeover of a television channel by hooded armed men.

According to the executive’s balance sheet, in these 27 days there were thirteen attacks on public and private infrastructure and a similar number of attacks on police establishments.

Law enforcement forces have carried out 71,068 operations and seized 28 vessels, including a semi-submarine loaded with drugs, which was carrying three Colombians, who are now in preventive detention.

The security crisis in Ecuador reached its peak in early January when two criminal leaders escaped from the prisons where they were being held. Fabricio Colon Picoleader of Los Lobos, and Jose “Fito” Adolfo MaciasLos Choneros, managed to escape from prison and started a new chapter in the wave of violence in the country.

In response, Noboa ordered the police to make every possible effort to restore order and appealed to the countries usa, who wasted no time in expressing their support and being available. Even, since January 23, Joe Biden’s presidential advisor for the US, christopher doddand Chief of Southern Command, laura richardsonHeld meetings with local authorities that provided equipment and funding for law enforcement, and progress was made with the layout of a five-year security plan based on a maritime cooperation agreement.

“We have several things that we have done with Ecuador recently. For example, the security assistance roadmap – called ESAR – with Ecuador (…) It implies a five-year plan, it establishes the roadmap for security cooperation that we will do. We have created a bilateral defense working group and that is how we have exchanges between the Pentagon and Ecuador,” Richardson indicated a few days ago.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa speaks during a ceremony for the delivery of equipment to the police at the General Alberto Enriquez Gallo Police School in Quito, Ecuador, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa) AP

With the signing of Decree 139, noboa Realized its promise to initiate a process that would allow the repatriation of foreign prisoners serving sentences Ecuador, According to the penal code of EcuadorSentences against foreigners resolved by Ecuadorian authorities “may be executed in the country of origin or country of nationality of the convicted person.”

To achieve repatriation of 3,200 prisonersof which approximately 1,500 are Colombian citizens, Noboa instructed the prison service and ministries Foreign relations, human rights and government.

He National Comprehensive Care Service (SNAI), which regulates prisons, has to comply with administrative procedures Which allows foreign prisoners to be repatriated so that they can serve their sentence in their country of origin. Then, will be in charge of the functions organized under the above State Portfolio bilateral and multilateral treaties Regarding the repatriation or transfer of prisoners to their countries for humanitarian purposes.

